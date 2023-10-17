HII is Awarded $244 Million Contract to Integrate Minotaur Software Products into Maritime Platforms

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $244 million task order to integrate Minotaur software products into maritime platforms for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.



HII was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center’s (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Under the Naval Air Systems Command task order, HII will perform research, development, test and evaluation to facilitate the integration of Minotaur Family of Services products into the services’ maritime platforms to meet intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warfighting requirements.

Minotaur products support the warfighter by enhancing sensor performance and presenting data from multiple types of sensors, including radar and C5ISR equipment, into a single common operating picture and transmitting that data to other platforms and units during operations.

HII has been the first and only industry prime developer of Minotaur since the program was first awarded to industry in 2020.





The contract has a five-year period of performance, with work conducted at contractor facilities in various U.S. locations.

“HII has been at the forefront of Minotaur software development for nearly a decade,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies. “It’s a privilege to continue this mission-critical work and to concurrently deliver the advantage to three branches of the Armed Forces.”

“We are pleased that the Navy has selected this proven technology to meet the combined requirements of next-generation Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard ISR platforms,” said Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group. “We have assembled an outstanding team and look forward to expanding our longstanding partnership with the Navy and supporting the tri-service maritime strategy.”

NOTE

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the DTIC under Contract No. FA807523F0049.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

