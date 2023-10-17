Intralogistics Market to Reach $122.63 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2020 to 2030- By PMI

Covina, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intralogistics are integrated system of logistics processes and materials management that are used for optimizing the flow of materials, products and information within the facility. It provides traceability, visibility, and automates & facilitates the control of goods and materials.

The major technological developments in the developed economies and the adoption of technologies such as IoT and AI in various business sectors is promoting the growth of the Intralogistics market. The primary advantages offered by an intralogistics system are zero defect aims, expanding the variety of parcel weights and sizes, seasonal picks, bidirectional flows, particular delivery slots, and shorter delivery times which in turn, is expected to drive the Intralogistics market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

In March 2023, Siemens launched the new intralogistics vertical for customers in United States. The new solution will bring material handling thought leadership, software & services, and hardware automation solutions to U.S. customers with focus on digitizing, optimizing the material handling operations.

Key Market Trends

The growth of e-commerce is driving the demand for intralogistics solutions. E-commerce businesses need efficient and reliable intralogistics solutions to deliver products to customers quickly and accurately. Automation and Robotics: Automation and robotics are increasingly being adopted in warehouses and distribution centers to improve efficiency and productivity. Automated solutions can help to reduce labor costs, improve accuracy, and increase throughput.

Market Segmentation

The Intralogistics Market is segmented by component, end-use, and region.

By Component: Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems, Support and Guiding Rollers, Belt Deflection Wheels, Bearing Shields, Shuttle Wheels, Shuttle Flaps and Others

Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems, Support and Guiding Rollers, Belt Deflection Wheels, Bearing Shields, Shuttle Wheels, Shuttle Flaps and Others By End-use: Retail & Consumer Goods, Industrial Products, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals and Others

Retail & Consumer Goods, Industrial Products, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals and Others By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Market Drivers

Companies are increasingly looking to reduce their carbon footprint and improve sustainability. Intralogistics plays a crucial role in achieving these goals by optimizing transportation routes, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing waste in the supply chain. Globalization: As businesses expand their reach to international markets, intralogistics becomes the backbone that connects production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers across the world, necessitating sophisticated solutions to manage the global supply chain efficiently.

Challenges in the Intralogistics Market

While the prospects for the intralogistics market are promising, it also faces several challenges:

High Initial Costs: Implementing advanced intralogistics solutions can require a substantial initial investment. Businesses need to carefully weigh the long-term benefits against the upfront expenses.

Implementing advanced intralogistics solutions can require a substantial initial investment. Businesses need to carefully weigh the long-term benefits against the upfront expenses. Integration Complexities: Integrating intralogistics systems with existing operations can be complex and may disrupt day-to-day activities if not executed correctly.

Integrating intralogistics systems with existing operations can be complex and may disrupt day-to-day activities if not executed correctly. Security Concerns: With the increasing reliance on digital technology and connectivity, the intralogistics market faces cyber security challenges. Protecting sensitive data and ensuring system security is of paramount importance.

With the increasing reliance on digital technology and connectivity, the intralogistics market faces cyber security challenges. Protecting sensitive data and ensuring system security is of paramount importance. Skilled Workforce: As intralogistics systems become more advanced, there is a growing need for a skilled workforce to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot these systems effectively.

Analyst View

Intralogistics systems provide a wide range of benefits to users, assisting them in overcoming market rivalry, establishing positive customer relationships, and increasing a company's market reputation. Due to increased concerns about material handling and increasing throughput, global demand for intralogistics is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years.

Get a Free PDF of the report

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4780

Key Players

The key players in the intralogistics market include:

Siemens

Aethon

KION Group,

Balluff, Datalogic,

Omron,

Pepperl & Fuchs,

BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH,

Hans Turck,

UniCarriers Americas

Conclusion

The intralogistics market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. The market is expected to be dominated by the e-commerce segment, followed by the manufacturing and retail and logistics segments. North America and Europe are expected to be the largest markets, followed by Asia Pacific. Key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative and sustainable intralogistics solutions to meet the growing demand.

