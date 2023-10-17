Crime Stoppers launches new video series to help crack unsolved cases and enhance community safety

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Brunswick Crime Stoppers, a registered charitable organization dedicated to promoting public safety and reducing crime rates through the reporting of anonymous crime tips from the public, has launched a new ‘Crime Shorts’ YouTube series. These 1-minute videos aim to empower communities by sharing essential information, raising awareness, and fostering cooperation between law enforcement and the public.



In an era where digital media is paramount, Crime Stoppers recognizes the significance of engaging content to effectively reach and educate a broader audience. By leveraging the power of video-sharing platform YouTube, the organization aims to create an informative and interactive experience that encourages community members to actively participate in crime prevention and helping to crack unsolved crimes through anonymous tips.

"Through our new video series, we are excited to expand our reach and connect with a wider audience," said Crime Stoppers Provincial Coordinator, Sgt. Julie Goulet. "We believe that by using this dynamic platform, we can empower individuals to take an active role in creating safer neighbourhoods, while also highlighting the importance of community collaboration in preventing and solving crimes."

Crime Stoppers contracted New Brunswick-based multimedia production company, Soundbud, to produce the videos - 10 both in English and French. The company has previously recorded for Disney, The History Channel, and Discovery in their 15 years of experience in the media, television, and film industry.

Crime Stoppers has always been synonymous with videos and re-enactments going back to the early days in the late 1980s and 90s. These videos helped solve some of the province’s most heinous crimes and cold cases.

Crime Stoppers encourages viewers to subscribe to the organization’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/NBCrimeStoppers), like and share videos, and actively participate by submitting anonymous tips on their website (www.crimenb.ca), via the P3 Tips App, or by calling the Anonymous Tipsline at 1-800-222-8477. The organization remains committed to maintaining the confidentiality and anonymity of tipsters, while ensuring a safe environment for community engagement.

About Crime Stoppers:

Crime Stoppers is a community program, administered and overseen by citizens. Crime Stoppers is not a police or government program. The program’s mandate is to provide a safe and anonymous platform for individuals to report crime-related information without the fear of retaliation.

A video accompanying this press release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48803eb1-492f-4795-9627-268a47752e69