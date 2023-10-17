Plasma Fractionation Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.07% through 2030 - Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases to Propel Growth

Newark, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Plasma Fractionation market is expected to grow from USD 28.66 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.51 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The rise in the use of alpha-1-antitrypsin and immunoglobulins in areas of medicine across the world is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing off-label usage of critical plasma products such as immunoglobulins and albumins propels the market growth. Moreover, the growing technological sophistication over the years & the introduction of in-process viral reduction therapies have resulted in the development of new protein therapeutics & improved product quality & purity.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Plasma Fractionation market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In April 2020: Grifols Company launched a 3- ml vial of Hyper RAB, that is, rabies immune globulin in the plasma fractionation industry, to assist in treating rabies cases across the globe.



Market Growth & Trends



Plasma itself is primarily composed of water (92 per cent), solutes (1 per cent), and plasma proteins (7 per cent) like waste, electrolytes, and organic nutrients. Plasma fractionation is the manufacturing process utilized to transform plasma that has been voluntarily contributed into life-saving treatments. The fractionation method separates plasma proteins to create various plasma protein therapies. This is done by utilizing purification techniques such as filtration, centrifugation, precipitation, and separation. It is a process that extracts secrets & purifies the proteins from human plasma. The growing emphasis on R&D of new treatments and drugs for rare diseases is the driving factor of the market growth. Further, the market growth's driving factors are government funding and company investments in plasma therapy research activities. Also, the increasing number of patients suffering from rare autoimmune disorders worldwide is helping to propel the market growth. Additionally, the growing elderly population, the rising government awareness about plasma-derived products, and the government & private organizations working hard to inform patients about available & effective therapies are propelling the market growth.



Key Findings



The product type segment is divided into immunoglobulins, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factors, and others. In 2022. In 2022, the immunoglobulins segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.13% and market revenue of USD 8.06 Billion. This growth is attributed to the varied usage of immunoglobulin in several disorders, such as secondary and primary immune deficiencies, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moreover, the increasing use of high-dose IgG products to treat autoimmune neurologic diseases is also helping to propel the segment's market growth.



The end-user segment is divided into clinical research, hospitals & clinics, and others. In 2022, hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43.17% and market revenue of USD 12.37 Billion. This growth is attributed to the ever-increasing use of plasma-based products in numerous therapy areas. Further, by 2030, the clinical research segment will likely dominate the market due to the ever-increasing demand for advanced therapies such as personalized medicines.



The application segment is divided into hematology, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, immunology, and others. In 2022, the neurology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.12% and market revenue of USD 6.63 Billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the general use of plasma-derived products for therapy, and the growing R&D investments in neurological research.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Plasma Fractionation Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global Plasma Fractionation industry, with a market share of 42.37% and a market value of around USD 12.14 Billion in 2022. The rising prevalence of hemophilia among nations like India & China that require the use of plasma fractionation products is helping to boost the market growth. Moreover, the increase in private & public funding for research & development, favourable government regulations, and the growing prevalence of target diseases with an ageing population with blood-related diseases are expected to propel the market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global Plasma Fractionation market are:



• Biotest AG

• Bio Products Laboratory

• CSL Limited

• Grifols

• China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

• Japan Blood Products Organization

• Green Cross Corporation

• Octapharma AG

• Merck KGaA

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Shanghai RAAS

• LFB group

• Baxter

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• Kedrion

• Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

• Boccard

• ADMA Biologics

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Plasma Fractionation market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Method Scope:



• Chromatography

• Depth Filtration

• Centrifugation

• Others



Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Product Type:



• Immunoglobulins

• Albumin

• Protease Inhibitors

• Coagulation Factors

• Others



Global Plasma Fractionation Market by End User:



• Clinical Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others



Global Plasma Fractionation Market by Application:



• Hematology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Pulmonology

• Immunology

• Others



About the report:



The global Plasma Fractionation market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



