Transform Ventures CEO Michael Terpin Joins as Special Advisor to Prestigious Private Office in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum has appointed Transform Ventures CEO Michael Terpin as a special advisor as part of its expanded commitment to investing in and supporting blockchain technology companies from around the world looking to expand to the region.

“Dubai has become the new global center for blockchain business,” said Michael Terpin, who has been recognized for his prominent role in building Puerto Rico into a blockchain capital for the Americas. “Dubai is easily reachable from current business hubs from London to Mumbai to Singapore and will play a special role in the rise of blockchain business across Africa as well.”

Terpin has been recognized repeatedly as a top 100 leader in blockchain since entering the sector in 2013. Transform Ventures is a leading investor and advisor in early-stage blockchain companies, while Transform Group is one of the world’s leading communications firms in the sector, having represented more than 300 blockchain companies, including Bittrex, Ethereum, Kraken, OKex and Tether.

“We are delighted to appoint Michael as a special advisor,” said Mustafa Khawaja, managing director of the Private Office. “We believe his insights on the current state and future of blockchain, coupled with his unique access to early-stage opportunities will be an invaluable asset to the Private Office.”