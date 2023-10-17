SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Comerica Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Comerica Incorporated ("Comerica") (NYSE: CMA) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 9, 2021 and May 29, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Comerica includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 20, 2023

Aggrieved Comerica investors only have until October 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com