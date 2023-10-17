Bath Fitter Recognized as a 2023 Best Workplace™ in Quebec

Montreal, QC, Canada, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Fitter, a leading provider of bathroom remodeling solutions, is thrilled to announce it has been recognized as a 2023 Best Workplace™ in Quebec. Presented by the Great Place To Work® Institute, this prestigious award is a testament to Bath Fitter's dedication to fostering a supportive and empowering culture that focuses on safety, employee engagement and a strong sense of belonging.

"We are incredibly proud to be named as a 2023 Best Workplace™ in Quebec," said Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter. "This achievement talks to our unwavering commitment to our employees and their professional growth. We believe that the sense of belonging reflected among our workforce is the key to our success, and this recognition further validates our efforts in that sense." Bath Fitter's success as a Best Workplace™ in numerous categories can be attributed to its comprehensive employee development and recognition programs, competitive benefits package, and a strong emphasis on work-life balance.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees who continuously contribute to making Bath Fitter a truly exceptional workplace," added Sophia Nardelli, Vice-President, Human Resources. "Their hard work, dedication, and passion have been instrumental in achieving this recognition. We will continue to invest in our employees and provide them with the support they need to thrive both personally and professionally." As Bath Fitter celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains committed to maintaining its status as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and continuously improving employee experience. With a focus on innovation, growth, and employee well-being, Bath Fitter is poised to continue its success as a leader in the industry.

About Bath Fitter

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, nearly 40 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with its unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls. They have two production facilities, in Quebec, Canada and in Tennessee, USA and retail locations serving markets across the United States and Canada, and a newly developed commercial location in Limerick, Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service.

Bath Fitter is actively recruiting. To learn more about working at Bath Fitter, please visit: careers.bathfitter.com