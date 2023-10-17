Calcium Propionate Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.1% through 2030 – Macroeconomic Opportunities, Value-Chain Analysis, Economic Growth & Forecast

Newark, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.31 Billion in 2021 calcium propionate market will reach USD 0.48 Billion by 2030. Calcium propionate is a natural chemical quickly used for food preservation and is also considered safe to consume. The food sector is considered the most technologically advanced industry since it uses modern technology such as bacteriophages, MAP, and other preservation processes to ensure food safety and quality. Calcium propionate is commonly used in animal feed. It is also cheaper than other alternatives, such as sorbates and sulfites.



Key Insight of the Calcium Propionate Market



Asia Pacific emerged as the most significant market, with a 43% market revenue share in 2021.



Asia Pacific dominated the market, with a market share of around 43% in 2021. This region's market growth can be attributable to increased calcium propionate production and rising urbanisation. Furthermore, rising purchasing power and economic expansion contribute to the region's market growth. In addition, some calcium propionate manufacturers are making considerable investments in Asia Pacific's growing economies. During the projection period, China and India are expected to provide profitable growth possibilities.



The dry segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 66% in 2021.



In 2021, the dry segment led the market, accounting for about 66% of the market. The dry form of calcium propionate is becoming more popular due to features such as improved dispersion throughout the food matrix and simplicity of mixing. Furthermore, dry calcium propionate does not affect leavening action in bakery foods and has a longer shelf life.



Over the forecast period, the food segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 7.2%.



The food segment is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of over 7.2% throughout the projection period. The growing need for calcium propionate in the production of bread and rising consumption in developing nations drives the segment's growth.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing health concerns



The market is growing due to rising consumer health consciousness and demand for nutritional meals. The growing desire for natural and fresh foods over synthetic foods is predicted to remove the majority of health concerns, increasing demand for calcium propionate. Most food makers employ natural calcium propionate to make their products safe to eat, which fuels market growth.



Restraint: Stringent government regulations



Stringent restrictions governing food safety and shelf life will hamper market expansion. Manufacturers in the food sector must examine local and regional rules for permitted applications and dosage limits. The global calcium propionate market is expected to be restrained by rigorous food safety and quality standards. On the other hand, calcium propionate processing companies are focused on developing the greatest formulation for delivering the best food products to consumers.



Some of the major players operating in the calcium propionate market are:



• Niacet Corporation

• Kemira

• Krishna Chemicals

• Macco Organiques Inc.

• Perstorp Holding AB

• AB Mauri

• A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited

• Addcon GmbH

• ABF Ingredients.

• Fine Organics



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Form:



• Dry

• Liquid



By Application:



• Food

o Bakery Products

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Meat

o Fish & Seafood Products)

• Feed



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



