Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Knightdale, North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of townhomes and single-family homes, Forestville Village by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Knightdale, North Carolina. Construction is underway and sales will begin in the spring of 2024.



Located just minutes from nearby parks, shopping destinations, and local restaurants, Forestville Village will include 290 home sites with two collections of Toll Brothers homes. The community will offer 9 new home designs ranging from 1,720 to 2,620+ square feet, each built with the Company’s outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value.

“With our unrivaled personalization options and new floor plans that are designed for today’s home buyers, Forestville Village by Toll Brothers will offer residents the best in luxury townhome and single-family home living nearby Knightdale’s unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment options,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We are excited to bring another beautiful new home community to the ever-growing region of Wake County.”

Forestville Village will include a robust assortment of onsite community amenities. Toll Brothers residents will have the opportunity to enjoy a clubhouse with a large resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, playground, walking/biking trails, play lawn, and a convenient trail connection to Knightdale Community Park.

Home buyers will also enjoy easy access to major commuter routes as well as proximity to downtown Raleigh, Wake Forest, and North Hills which offer shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Wake County School District.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Raleigh area include Regency at Olde Towne, Overlook at Brier Creek, Regency at Holly Springs, Knightdale Station, Addison Pond, Willow Hills, Toll Brothers at Preserve at White Oak, Retreat at Cedar Crossing, and Toll Brothers at Holding Village.

For more information on Forestville Village and Toll Brothers communities in the Raleigh area, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

