Agricultural Pheromones Market to Grow at CAGR of 15.1% through 2030 - Reliable Crop Protection Solutions for Effective Pest Prevention to Propel Growth

Newark, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.6 Billion in 2020 agricultural pheromones market will reach USD 10.61 Billion by 2030. The company's successful method of mass trapping and selectively destroying pests without harming the environment or endangering human health is the other most effective market growth driver. The rising need for pheromone traps to protect fruit and vegetable crops from pests is another important driver for the global market. Furthermore, governments in several nations are pushing pheromones to reduce the impact of harmful substances.



Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12651



Key Insight of the Agricultural Pheromones Market



North America emerged as the most significant market, with a 35.8% market revenue share in 2020.



North America dominated the market, with a market share of around 35.8% in 2020. Also, North America is expected to lead the global agricultural pheromones market over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of pheromone traps over conventional insecticides.



Over the forecast period, the field crops segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 16%.



The field crops segment is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of over 16% throughout the projection period. The study includes rice, corn, soybeans, and other field crops. Soybean is one of the world's most widely grown cash crops, and stink bugs and soybean aphids frequently attack it.



The mating disruption segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2020.



In 2020, the mating disruption segment led the market, accounting for about 35% of the market. Most moths and pesticides are regulated by altering their hormonal systems by applying sex hormones.



The dispensers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 42% in 2020.



In 2020, the dispensers segment led the market, accounting for about 42% of the market. Dispensers are used to administer insect pheromones in specific quantities to particular crops. The dispensers should be put at a precise height to be an effective source. Using dispensers, insect populations in stored commodities, arable crops, and forest ecosystems are monitored regularly.



The sex pheromones segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 62% in 2020.



In 2020, the sex pheromones segment led the market, accounting for about 62% of the market. The widespread usage of sex pheromones, which are non-toxic to animals, has raised demand. Furthermore, because sex pheromones are harmless, regulatory agencies from several economies, such as the California Environmental Protection Agency, promote their use.



Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12651



Market Dynamics



Driver: Pest multiplication due to rapid climate change



Because of rapid changes in climatic conditions, diseases and plant pests have become more prevalent. Climate change affects agricultural output and pest susceptibility significantly. Climate change makes crops more susceptible to illnesses and pests, reducing agricultural productivity. As a result, climate change causes a shift in farming activities and a decrease in crop output. Farmers' reliance on trustworthy crop protection methods for effective pest avoidance has increased, increasing market demand for agricultural pheromones in the coming years.



Restraint: High cost



The high cost of various insect pheromones compared to regular pesticides and insecticides is a major barrier to the global market.

Some of the major players operating in the agricultural pheromones market are:



• ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Bedoukian Research, Inc.

• Bio Controle

• Biobest Group NV

• Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.

• Certis Europe BV

• International Pheromone Systems

• Isagro Group

• ISCA Technologies

• Koppert Biological Systems

• LaboratoriosAgrochem, S.L.

• Novagrica

• Pherobank B.V.

• Russell IPM

• SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Sumi Agro France

• Suterra LLC

• Trécé Incorporated



To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12651/single

Key Segments cover in the market:



By Crop Type:



• Field Crops

• Fruits & Nuts

• Vegetable Crops

• Other Crop Types



By Function:



• Mass Trapping

• Mating Disruption

• Detection & Monitoring



By Type:



• Aggregation Pheromones

• Sex Pheromones

• Other Types



By Mode of Application:



• Dispensers

• Sprays

• Traps



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12651

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients objectives of high-quality output within a short time. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. The customized solutions are tailored to meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com