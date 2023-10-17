Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $38.2 million or $2.71 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023. This represents an increase in net income of $3.0 million or 8.5% over the same quarter last year and up slightly compared to the second quarter of 2023. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $6.2 million or 9.2% over the same period last year partially offset by higher noninterest expense. When compared to the prior quarter, net interest income was down slightly, as was noninterest income and noninterest expense.
Overall, results were very strong and the Bank also provided for $3.5 million in provision for credit losses which has driven the allowance for credit losses to total loans up to 1.46%.
Highlights for the Quarter:
- Return on average assets was 2.25%
- Return on beginning equity of 22.66%
- Net interest margin was 4.39%
- Total deposits increased $94.3 million or 6.7% annually for the quarter
- Efficiency ratio was 25.0%
- Quarter-end cash and equivalents continues to be strong at $1.02 billion or 18.0% of total deposits
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of record profit. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $2.71.
“For the quarter, loans practically stayed even and deposits grew modestly, which is the reflection of the cautiousness of both the Bank and its clients under the current environment. The margin decreased moderately from 4.58% in Q2 to 4.39% for Q3, largely because interest cost increases have slowed down.
“Credit quality remained relatively stable in the quarter. As of September 30, 2023, loans 30-89 days past due were negligible and total criticized loans increased slightly from the previous quarter. For the quarter, we have made a provision for credit losses in the amount of $3.5 million. Allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023 now increased to 1.46% of total loans. We have been diligently identifying any credit loss exposures and fully reserving any potential exposure so that loan resolutions will not negatively affect the future operating income.
“Our operating expenses remain under control and were within our expectations. The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the quarter was 25.0% Since the second quarter of this year, we have been continuously buying back our own stock due to our strong tangible capital position and the market price of the stock. Through September 30, 2023, total shares repurchased were 730,044. Even with the buyback, our tangible capital equity ratio was a strong 10.1%.
“Based upon public information, Preferred Bank is the most profitable independent Bank in California measured by return on equity metrics and we hope this trend will continue. However, the market price of our stock does not reflect our ability to consistently deliver top-of-peer earnings over many years. We will not be discouraged by the market reception and pledge to continue our devotion to operate the Bank efficiently and prudently.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $66.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down just slightly from the $73.3 million posted in the second quarter of 2023. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Due mainly to increasing deposit rates, the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 19 basis points to 4.39% from 4.58% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by 2 basis points over the 4.37% posted this quarter last year.
Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $3.0 million compared with $2.2 million for the same quarter last year and compared to 3.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in both service charges on deposits as well as Letter of Credit (“LC”) fee income. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was due to lower gain on SBA loan sales as well as lower LC fee income.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and compared to the $17.4 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the third quarter of last year, the major variances were; personnel expense increased by $682,000 or 5.5%, other professional services increased by $262,000 due mainly to legal fees and consulting fees and other expense increased by $810,000 due mainly to higher FDIC premiums as well as a one time $150,000 penalty for payroll tax which we believe will be at least partially recovered. In comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $488,000 or 3.9% and there was no OREO valuation adjustment in the current quarter which means that OREO costs decreased by $2.7 million. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.0%, besting the 27.3% posted last quarter and slightly better than the 25.2% posted this quarter last year.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and the same as the 28.5% ETR for the second quarter of 2023 but up from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at September 30, 2023 were $5.13 billion, an increase of $53.4 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased to $5.68 billion from the $5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $126.3 million. Total assets were $6.63 billion, an increase of $207.2 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Uninsured Deposits
As of September 30, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 41.8 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in various reciprocal deposit programs to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. It should be noted that included in the uninsured deposits figure is $187 million of deposits that are collateralized so these would not otherwise necessitate FDIC insurance. Finally, there are also a number of accounts totalling $166 million that are enrolled in one of our reciprocal deposit programs but have yet to participate in the program; these are also included in uninsured deposits.
Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from June 30, 2023
With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank’s disclosure in its recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for June 30, 2023. As can be clearly seen, the rise in interest rates has not hurt the fair market value of our loan portfolio, unlike mst other banks.
|June 30, 2023
|Fair Value Measurement Using
|Carrying Amount
|Estimated Fair Value
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Level 1
|$
|1,049,745
|$
|1,049,745
|Securities held-to-maturity
|Level 2
|21,818
|19,865
|Securities available-for-sale
|Level 2/3
|352,548
|352,548
|Loans receivable, net
|Level 3
|5,036,618
|5,102,339
|Customers' liability on acceptances
|Level 2
|448
|448
|Accrued interest receivable
|Level 2/3
|28,184
|28,184
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|Level 2
|15,000
|N/A
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits and savings:
|Noninterest-bearing
|Level 2
|$
|870,282
|$
|870,282
|Interest-bearing
|Level 2
|2,037,387
|2,037,387
|Time deposits
|Level 2
|2,681,322
|2,665,195
|Subordinated debt issuance
|Level 2
|148,114
|169,134
|Acceptances Outstanding
|Level 2
|448
|448
|Accrued interest payable
|Level 2
|6,998
|6,998
Liquidity
As of September 30, 2023, the Bank had $1.02 billion in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 18.0% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $1.11 billion in FHLB borrowing availability, $85.42 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $156.2 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $2.39 billion of total liquidity or 42.1% of total deposits.
Asset Quality
As of September 30, 2023, nonaccrual loans increased to $19.4 million, from $423,000 reported as of June 30, 2023 and up from the $6.2 million reported as of September 30, 2022. Although a marked increase, we are confident in the expedient and low cost resolution of these loans. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of September 30, 2023. In addition to that, the Bank’s total criticized and classified assets assets remained fairly constant at $115.3 million compared to $105.1 million as of June 30, 2023. Total net charge-offs were $80,000 for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge offs of $0 last quarter and compared to net recoveries of ($2.4 million) in the same quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.
Office Building Loans
As a result of the pandemic and working from home, office occupancy has suffered and there has been a corresponding decline in the value of office properties, especially in city centers. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank has the following office loans; (in 000’s)
|Medical Office
|$
|14,184
|Mixed Use (Office & Retail)
|170,590
|Pure Office
|177,322
|Reposition for Multi-Family
|105,731
|Total
|$
|467,827
Substantially all of the office building loans are secured by properties located in more suburban areas. There are only $9.0 million of office building loans in downtown areas.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $2.7 million in the same quarter last year. Macro economic conditions as well as more stress in the commercial real estate sector lead to the increase in the provision from last quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.46% of total loans.
Capitalization
As of September 30, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.46%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.63% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.32%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, October 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.
Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 1, 2023; the passcode is 6410410.
Financial Tables to Follow
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|106,695
|$
|102,220
|$
|71,192
|Investment securities
|18,556
|15,919
|7,111
|Fed funds sold
|278
|272
|117
|Total interest income
|125,529
|118,411
|78,420
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|20,257
|16,406
|6,436
|Savings
|67
|47
|19
|Time certificates
|29,369
|25,436
|3,850
|FHLB borrowings
|1,557
|1,888
|-
|Subordinated debt
|1,325
|1,325
|1,325
|Total interest expense
|52,575
|45,102
|11,630
|Net interest income
|72,954
|73,309
|66,790
|Provision for credit losses
|3,500
|2,500
|2,700
|Net interest income after provision for
|credit losses
|69,454
|70,809
|64,090
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|939
|844
|703
|Letters of credit fee income
|1,412
|1,576
|956
|BOLI income
|103
|103
|100
|Net gain on sale of loans
|21
|186
|-
|Other income
|497
|392
|428
|Total noninterest income
|2,972
|3,101
|2,187
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|13,008
|12,520
|12,326
|Net occupancy expense
|1,563
|1,476
|1,452
|Business development and promotion expense
|193
|200
|214
|Professional services
|1,423
|1,343
|1,161
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|395
|398
|456
|Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense
|140
|2,838
|314
|Other
|2,287
|2,077
|1,477
|Total noninterest expense
|19,009
|20,852
|17,400
|Income before provision for income taxes
|53,417
|53,058
|48,877
|Income tax expense
|15,225
|15,122
|13,688
|Net income
|$
|38,192
|$
|37,936
|$
|35,189
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|2.74
|$
|2.63
|$
|2.44
|Diluted
|$
|2.71
|$
|2.61
|$
|2.40
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|13,925,994
|14,419,959
|14,792,298
|Diluted
|14,105,915
|14,560,693
|15,006,801
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.43
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Change
|2023
|2022
|%
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|304,796
|$
|181,852
|67.6
|%
|Investment securities
|47,454
|13,969
|239.7
|%
|Fed funds sold
|774
|182
|325.5
|%
|Total interest income
|353,024
|196,003
|80.1
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|53,701
|10,315
|420.6
|%
|Savings
|153
|58
|163.9
|%
|Time certificates
|71,399
|8,409
|749.1
|%
|FHLB borrowings
|3,819
|-
|100.0
|%
|Subordinated debt
|3,975
|3,975
|0.0
|%
|Total interest expense
|133,046
|22,757
|484.6
|%
|Net interest income
|219,978
|173,246
|27.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|6,500
|5,350
|21.5
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|213,478
|167,896
|27.1
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|2,477
|2,097
|18.1
|%
|Letters of credit fee income
|4,312
|3,218
|34.0
|%
|BOLI income
|307
|299
|2.7
|%
|Net loss on called and sale of investment securities
|(4,117
|)
|-
|-100.0
|%
|Net gain on sale of loans
|547
|-
|100.0
|%
|Other income
|1,481
|1,440
|2.9
|%
|Total noninterest income
|5,007
|7,054
|-29.0
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|39,256
|35,654
|10.1
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|4,513
|4,315
|4.6
|%
|Business development and promotion expense
|498
|491
|1.4
|%
|Professional services
|3,915
|3,864
|1.3
|%
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|1,197
|1,404
|-14.7
|%
|Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense
|3,050
|715
|326.6
|%
|Other
|6,332
|4,254
|48.9
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|58,761
|50,697
|15.9
|%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|159,724
|124,253
|28.5
|%
|Income tax expense
|45,523
|34,968
|30.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|114,201
|$
|89,285
|27.9
|%
|Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
|$
|-
|$
|(2
|)
|100.0
|%
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|114,201
|$
|89,283
|27.9
|%
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|8.01
|$
|6.09
|31.5
|%
|Diluted
|$
|7.92
|$
|6.00
|31.9
|%
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|14,257,005
|14,653,982
|-2.7
|%
|Diluted
|14,418,939
|14,873,933
|-3.1
|%
|Dividends per share
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.29
|27.9
|%
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|998,508
|$
|747,526
|Fed funds sold
|22,600
|20,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,021,108
|767,526
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|21,474
|22,459
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|335,608
|428,295
|Loans
|5,128,242
|5,074,793
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(74,849
|)
|(68,472
|)
|Less amortized deferred loan fees, net
|(10,240
|)
|(9,939
|)
|Loans, net
|5,043,153
|4,996,382
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|16,716
|21,990
|Customers' liability on acceptances
|103
|1,731
|Bank furniture and fixtures, net
|8,748
|8,999
|Bank-owned life insurance
|10,563
|10,357
|Accrued interest receivable
|33,627
|23,593
|Investment in affordable housing partnerships
|54,679
|61,173
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|15,000
|15,000
|Deferred tax assets
|47,311
|43,218
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|20,440
|21,718
|Other assets
|4,000
|2,917
|Total assets
|$
|6,632,530
|$
|6,425,358
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|838,300
|$
|1,192,091
|Interest bearing deposits:
|2,091,384
|2,295,212
|Savings
|30,427
|39,527
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|1,283,461
|1,138,727
|Other time certificates
|1,439,699
|891,440
|Total deposits
|5,683,271
|5,556,997
|Acceptances outstanding
|103
|1,731
|Subordinated debt issuance, net
|148,173
|147,995
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
|20,824
|27,490
|Operating lease liabilities
|18,438
|20,949
|Accrued interest payable
|12,506
|2,608
|Other liabilities
|78,707
|37,162
|Total liabilities
|5,962,022
|5,794,932
|Shareholders' equity
|670,508
|630,426
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,632,530
|$
|6,425,358
|Book value per common share
|$
|48.75
|$
|43.91
|Number of common shares outstanding
|13,753,246
|14,358,145
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
|Interest income
|$
|125,529
|$
|118,411
|$
|109,084
|$
|98,379
|$
|78,420
|Interest expense
|52,575
|45,102
|35,369
|24,267
|11,630
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|72,954
|73,309
|73,715
|74,112
|66,790
|Provision for credit losses
|3,500
|2,500
|500
|2,000
|2,700
|Noninterest income
|2,972
|3,101
|(1,066
|)
|2,808
|2,187
|Noninterest expense
|19,009
|20,852
|18,899
|19,976
|17,400
|Income tax expense
|15,225
|15,122
|15,176
|15,384
|13,688
|Net income
|$
|38,192
|$
|37,936
|$
|38,074
|$
|39,560
|$
|35,189
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|2.74
|$
|2.63
|$
|2.64
|$
|2.76
|$
|2.44
|Diluted
|$
|2.71
|$
|2.61
|$
|2.61
|$
|2.71
|$
|2.40
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|2.25
|%
|2.32
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.48
|%
|2.25
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|22.66
|%
|23.18
|%
|24.49
|%
|26.58
|%
|23.60
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|4.39
|%
|4.58
|%
|4.77
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.37
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.12
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.11
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|25.04
|%
|27.29
|%
|26.01
|%
|25.97
|%
|25.23
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
|0.01
|%
|-0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.19
|%
|Ratios as of period end:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.46
|%
|10.61
|%
|10.63
|%
|10.30
|%
|9.95
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.63
|%
|11.51
|%
|11.30
|%
|10.81
|%
|10.46
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.63
|%
|11.51
|%
|11.30
|%
|10.81
|%
|10.46
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.32
|%
|15.14
|%
|14.91
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.09
|%
|Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period
|1.46
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.33
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|3.86x
|13.86x
|254.56x
|12.49x
|10.75x
|Average balances:
|Total securities
|$
|368,968
|$
|397,905
|$
|442,852
|$
|434,830
|$
|410,649
|Total loans
|5,086,241
|5,044,004
|5,012,862
|4,981,561
|4,908,870
|Total earning assets
|6,597,557
|6,432,950
|6,276,630
|6,193,330
|6,076,616
|Total assets
|6,719,859
|6,558,651
|6,400,849
|6,328,017
|6,215,184
|Total time certificate of deposits
|2,680,854
|2,617,872
|2,209,370
|1,872,239
|1,749,257
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,800,227
|4,549,519
|4,451,299
|4,287,287
|3,973,105
|Total deposits
|5,654,350
|5,481,457
|5,479,945
|5,468,562
|5,373,252
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,069,014
|4,847,596
|4,630,982
|4,435,245
|4,121,005
|Total equity
|678,020
|677,306
|650,963
|613,729
|598,188
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Interest income
|$
|353,024
|$
|196,003
|Interest expense
|133,046
|22,757
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|219,978
|173,246
|Provision for credit losses
|6,500
|5,350
|Noninterest income
|5,007
|7,054
|Noninterest expense
|58,761
|50,697
|Income tax expense
|45,523
|34,968
|Net income
|$
|114,201
|$
|89,285
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|8.01
|$
|6.09
|Diluted
|$
|7.92
|$
|6.00
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|2.33
|%
|1.95
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|24.22
|%
|20.35
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|4.58
|%
|3.86
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.20
|%
|1.11
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|26.12
|%
|28.12
|%
|Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans
|0.00
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Average balances:
|Total securities
|$
|402,971
|$
|432,085
|Total loans
|5,047,971
|4,686,424
|Total earning assets
|6,436,889
|6,008,091
|Total assets
|6,560,955
|6,131,640
|Total time certificate of deposits
|2,504,426
|1,809,492
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,602,039
|3,967,963
|Total deposits
|5,539,223
|5,297,387
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,851,214
|4,115,805
|Total equity
|668,862
|600,558
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,021,108
|$
|1,049,745
|$
|885,691
|$
|767,526
|$
|749,484
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|21,474
|21,818
|22,155
|22,459
|12,442
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|335,608
|352,548
|367,492
|428,295
|377,534
|Loans:
|Real estate – Mortgage:
|Real estate—Residential
|$
|663,021
|$
|631,795
|$
|612,907
|$
|609,292
|$
|587,812
|Real estate—Commercial
|2,688,148
|2,744,074
|2,813,681
|2,730,726
|2,693,852
|Total Real Estate – Mortgage
|3,351,169
|3,375,879
|3,426,588
|3,340,018
|3,281,664
|Real estate – Construction:
|R/E Construction — Residential
|226,482
|186,239
|175,286
|193,027
|179,955
|R/E Construction — Commercial
|164,666
|153,418
|142,319
|204,478
|188,083
|Total real estate construction loans
|391,148
|339,657
|317,605
|397,505
|368,038
|Commercial and industrial
|1,377,675
|1,388,865
|1,299,325
|1,320,830
|1,330,028
|SBA
|2,424
|4,427
|7,306
|11,339
|8,067
|Trade finance
|5,541
|9,348
|6,885
|4,521
|22,634
|Consumer and others
|285
|345
|19
|580
|115
|Gross loans
|5,128,242
|5,118,511
|5,057,728
|5,074,793
|5,010,546
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(74,849
|)
|(71,429
|)
|(68,929
|)
|(68,472
|)
|(66,472
|)
|Net deferred loan fees
|(10,240
|)
|(10,464
|)
|(10,286
|)
|(9,939
|)
|(9,695
|)
|Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
|$
|5,043,153
|$
|5,036,618
|$
|4,978,513
|$
|4,996,382
|$
|4,934,379
|Loans held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|176
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net loans
|$
|5,043,153
|$
|5,036,794
|$
|4,978,513
|$
|4,996,382
|$
|4,934,379
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
|16,716
|$
|16,728
|$
|18,628
|$
|21,990
|$
|26,075
|Investment in affordable housing partnerships
|54,679
|56,844
|59,009
|61,173
|62,745
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|15,000
|Other assets
|124,793
|118,465
|115,049
|112,533
|115,184
|Total assets
|$
|6,632,530
|$
|6,667,942
|$
|6,461,537
|$
|6,425,358
|$
|6,292,843
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|838,300
|$
|870,282
|$
|1,050,992
|$
|1,192,091
|$
|1,341,199
|Interest bearing demand
|2,091,384
|2,005,298
|1,751,439
|2,295,212
|2,263,775
|Savings
|30,427
|32,089
|33,861
|39,527
|38,151
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|1,283,461
|1,244,128
|1,329,720
|1,138,727
|971,378
|Other time certificates
|1,439,699
|1,437,194
|1,241,754
|891,440
|841,173
|Total deposits
|$
|5,683,271
|$
|5,588,991
|$
|5,407,766
|$
|5,556,997
|$
|5,455,676
|Acceptances outstanding
|$
|103
|$
|448
|$
|107
|$
|1,731
|$
|10,058
|Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank
|-
|150,000
|150,000
|-
|-
|Subordinated debt issuance, net
|148,173
|148,114
|148,055
|147,995
|147,936
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
|20,824
|20,930
|26,709
|27,490
|28,611
|Other liabilities
|109,651
|90,692
|72,359
|60,074
|60,009
|Total liabilities
|$
|5,962,022
|$
|5,999,175
|$
|5,804,996
|$
|5,794,287
|$
|5,702,290
|Equity:
|Net common stock, no par value
|$
|143,584
|$
|167,404
|$
|181,208
|$
|184,604
|$
|180,324
|Retained earnings
|566,027
|535,373
|505,207
|475,072
|443,409
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(39,103
|)
|(34,010
|)
|(29,874
|)
|(28,605
|)
|(33,180
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|670,508
|$
|668,767
|$
|656,541
|$
|631,071
|$
|590,553
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,632,530
|$
|6,667,942
|$
|6,461,537
|$
|6,425,358
|$
|6,292,843
|PREFERRED BANK
|Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Three months ended June 30,
|Three months ended September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1,2)
|$
|5,086,302
|$
|106,695
|8.32
|%
|$
|5,044,517
|$
|102,220
|8.13
|%
|$
|4,908,870
|$
|71,192
|5.75
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|368,968
|3,422
|3.68
|%
|397,905
|3,709
|3.74
|%
|410,649
|2,995
|2.89
|%
|Federal funds sold
|20,111
|278
|5.48
|%
|20,000
|272
|5.45
|%
|20,071
|117
|2.30
|%
|Other earning assets
|1,122,176
|15,235
|5.39
|%
|970,528
|12,311
|5.09
|%
|737,026
|4,221
|2.27
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|6,597,557
|125,630
|7.55
|%
|6,432,950
|118,512
|7.39
|%
|6,076,616
|78,525
|5.13
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(10,071
|)
|(10,417
|)
|(9,333
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(71,503
|)
|(68,956
|)
|(61,477
|)
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|12,101
|12,712
|10,562
|Bank furniture and fixtures
|8,814
|9,005
|9,615
|Right of use assets
|21,491
|21,988
|21,404
|Other assets
|161,470
|161,369
|167,797
|Total assets
|$
|6,719,859
|$
|6,558,651
|$
|6,215,184
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing demand and savings
|$
|2,119,373
|$
|20,324
|3.80
|%
|$
|1,931,647
|$
|16,453
|3.42
|%
|$
|2,223,848
|$
|6,455
|1.15
|%
|TCD $250K or more
|1,251,397
|14,085
|4.47
|%
|1,259,305
|12,772
|4.07
|%
|914,373
|2,517
|1.09
|%
|Other time certificates
|1,429,457
|15,284
|4.24
|%
|1,358,567
|12,664
|3.74
|%
|834,884
|1,333
|0.63
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,800,227
|49,693
|4.11
|%
|4,549,519
|41,889
|3.69
|%
|3,973,105
|10,305
|1.03
|%
|Advance from Fedferal home loan bank
|120,652
|1,557
|5.12
|%
|150,000
|1,888
|5.05
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt, net
|148,135
|1,325
|3.55
|%
|148,077
|1,325
|3.59
|%
|147,900
|1,325
|3.55
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,069,014
|52,575
|4.11
|%
|4,847,596
|45,102
|3.73
|%
|4,121,005
|11,630
|1.12
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|854,123
|931,938
|1,400,147
|Lease Liability
|19,759
|20,708
|21,332
|Other liabilities
|98,943
|81,103
|74,512
|Total liabilities
|6,041,839
|5,881,345
|5,616,996
|Shareholders’ equity
|678,020
|677,306
|598,188
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,719,859
|$
|6,558,651
|$
|6,215,184
|Net interest income
|$
|73,055
|$
|73,410
|$
|66,895
|Net interest spread
|3.44
|%
|3.66
|%
|4.01
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.39
|%
|4.58
|%
|4.37
|%
|Cost of Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|854,123
|$
|931,938
|$
|1,400,147
|Interest bearing deposits
|4,800,227
|49,693
|4.11
|%
|4,549,519
|41,889
|3.69
|%
|3,973,105
|10,305
|1.03
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|5,654,350
|$
|49,693
|3.49
|%
|$
|5,481,457
|$
|41,889
|3.07
|%
|$
|5,373,252
|$
|10,305
|0.76
|%
|(1)
|Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
|(2)
|Net loan fee income of 1.1 million, $$912,000 and $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
|(3)
|Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
|PREFERRED BANK
|Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
|(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Average
|Income or
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1,2)
|$
|5,048,452
|$
|304,796
|8.07
|%
|$
|4,686,424
|$
|181,852
|5.19
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|402,971
|11,125
|3.69
|%
|432,085
|7,590
|2.35
|%
|Federal funds sold
|20,111
|774
|5.14
|%
|20,093
|182
|1.21
|%
|Other earning assets
|965,355
|36,633
|5.07
|%
|869,489
|6,698
|0.25
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|6,436,889
|353,328
|7.34
|%
|6,008,091
|196,323
|4.37
|%
|Deferred loan fees, net
|(10,142
|)
|(8,257
|)
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(69,653
|)
|(60,004
|)
|Noninterest earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|11,912
|11,167
|Bank furniture and fixtures
|8,931
|10,024
|Right of use assets
|21,780
|21,480
|Other assets
|161,238
|149,139
|Total assets
|$
|6,560,955
|$
|6,131,640
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing demand/ savings
|$
|2,097,613
|$
|53,854
|3.43
|%
|$
|2,158,471
|$
|10,373
|0.64
|%
|TCD $250K or more
|1,258,870
|37,600
|3.99
|%
|911,931
|4,755
|0.70
|%
|Other time certificates
|1,245,556
|33,798
|3.63
|%
|897,561
|3,654
|0.54
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|4,602,039
|125,252
|3.64
|%
|3,967,963
|18,782
|0.63
|%
|Advance from Fedferal home loan bank
|101,099
|3,819
|5.05
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|Subordinated debt, net
|148,076
|3,975
|3.59
|%
|147,842
|3,975
|3.59
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,851,214
|133,046
|3.67
|%
|4,115,805
|22,757
|0.74
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|937,184
|1,329,424
|Lease Liability
|20,482
|21,795
|Other liabilities
|83,213
|64,058
|Total liabilities
|5,892,093
|5,531,082
|Shareholders’ equity
|668,862
|600,558
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,560,955
|$
|6,131,640
|Net interest income
|$
|220,282
|$
|173,566
|Net interest spread
|3.67
|%
|3.63
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.58
|%
|3.86
|%
|Cost of Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|937,184
|$
|1,329,424
|Interest bearing deposits
|4,602,039
|125,252
|3.64
|%
|3,967,963
|18,782
|0.63
|%
|Total Deposits
|$
|5,539,223
|$
|125,252
|3.02
|%
|$
|5,297,387
|$
|18,782
|0.47
|%
|(1)
|Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
|(2)
|Net loan fee income of $3.2 million and $2.9 million for the six months ended September 30 2023 and 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
|(3)
|Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
|Preferred Bank
|Loan and Credit Quality Information
|Allowance For Credit Losses History
|Nine Months Ended
|Year ended
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|(Dollars in 000's)
|Allowance For Credit Losses
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|68,472
|$
|59,969
|Charge-Offs
|Commercial & Industrial
|124
|1,222
|Mini-perm Real Estate
|-
|1
|Total Charge-Offs
|124
|1,223
|Recoveries
|Commercial & Industrial
|1
|-
|Mini-perm Real Estate
|-
|2,376
|Total Recoveries
|1
|2,376
|Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)
|123
|(1,153
|)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|6,500
|7,350
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|74,849
|$
|68,472
|Average Loans Held for Investment
|$
|5,047,971
|$
|4,760,815
|Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
|$
|5,128,242
|$
|5,074,793
|Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans
|0.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period
|1.46
|%
|1.35
|%
