Paylocity announces Q1 FY24 earnings conference call

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY ), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to review its first quarter fiscal 2024 results for Thursday, November 2nd at 4:30 pm Central Time (5:30 pm Eastern Time).



A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.paylocity.com/ . To access the call by phone, please click this link , and you will be provided with dial in details.

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com .

A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity