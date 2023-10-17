SP Plus Corporation Launches its AeroParker Online Booking Reservation System at Airports in Illinois, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Texas

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+® Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced its online reservation system technology, AeroParker, providing airport parking pre-booking functionality, is now available on-site at three additional airports, including, Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD), The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and Sioux Falls Regional Airport, also known as Joe Foss Field (FSD). In Texas, SP+ launched AeroParker at the Park Air Express Valet Parking operation, at El Paso International Airport (ELP). These four new wins by AeroParker demonstrate SP+’s success in cross-selling AeroParker to existing clients where SP+ provides operational services.



AeroParker is a SaaS e-commerce platform that increases non-aeronautical revenues for multiple major airport clients in the U.S. and throughout Europe, through pre-booked parking, revenue management and marketing services. AeroParker is user-friendly, and fully responsive and optimized via mobile, tablets, and desktops.

"Through the launch of our AeroParker reservation system at these regional airports, which collectively handle millions of passengers each year, we are proud to enable them with a user-friendly, online pre-booking reservation system," said Alan Daring, VP Business Development, AeroParker. "SP+ also provides operational services at these airports, and now with the addition of AeroParker technology, SP+ is instrumental in providing passengers an enhanced and efficient experience at the airport. These four additional implementations broaden SP+’s presence as a leader in the industry, and we are pleased to be working collaboratively with these airports.”

For more information about AeroParker, please visit: www.aeroparker.com.

About SP+

SP+ (www.spplus.com) develops and integrates industry-leading technology with best-in-class operations management and support to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient and time-sensitive movement of people, vehicles, and personal travel belongings. With over 20,000 team members located throughout North America and Europe, SP+ is committed to providing solutions that make every moment matter for a world on the go.

