Global Physical Security Information Management Market Size, Share, and Trends, 2023-2030 – Market Report Published by RationalStat

Global Physical Security Information Management Market valued at US$ 11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market is influenced by several drivers that contribute to its growth and adoption. These drivers reflect the increasing need for advanced security management solutions and the evolving threat landscape. Escalating security threats, both physical and cyber, have prompted organizations to invest in comprehensive security solutions. PSIM systems offer a centralized platform to monitor and respond to various security events, enhancing overall security.

Further, Organizations use a variety of security technologies such as video surveillance, access control, alarm systems, and sensors. PSIM solutions allow for the integration of these disparate systems into a single, unified platform, providing a more efficient and effective security management approach.

Organizations are increasingly looking for integrated security solutions that can help them to manage their disparate security systems more effectively. PSIM solutions can help organizations to integrate their video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and other security systems into a single platform. This allows organizations to improve their visibility into their security posture and respond to incidents more quickly and effectively.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global physical security information management has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global physical security information management covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global physical security information management. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Physical Security Information Management Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the cloud-based segment is dominating the global Physical Security Information Management market. Cloud-based PSIM solutions typically have lower upfront costs than on-premises solutions, as organizations do not need to purchase and maintain their own hardware and software.

Based on application, the Government & Defense segment is dominating the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market. Governments and defense organizations are responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, such as power plants, airports, and military bases. PSIM solutions can help governments and defense organizations to protect this infrastructure by providing them with a centralized view of their security posture and by helping them to respond to incidents more quickly and effectively

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 11.5 billion Growth Rate 5.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing need for integrated security solutions

Growing adoption of cloud-based PSIM solutions

Rising security threats

Increasing compliance requirements Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment Cloud-based Companies Profiled NICE Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls International Plc

Genetec Inc

CNL Software Ltd.

NEC Corp

Vidsys Inc

Verint Systems Inc

Salient Systems

Irisity

OnSSI

NICE Systems

LenelS2

Eagle Eye Networks

Cloudastructure

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global physical security information management include,

In December 2022, Hexagon strengthens its physical security and incident management capabilities with the acquisition of Qognify, a leading provider of physical security and enterprise incident management software solutions.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global physical security information management growth include NICE Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, Genetec Inc, CNL Software Ltd., NEC Corp, Vidsys Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Salient Systems, Irisity, OnSSI, NICE Systems, LenelS2, Eagle Eye Networks, and Cloudastructure, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global physical security information management market based on type, application, and region.

Global Physical Security Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Cloud Based On-Premises

Global Physical Security Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Energy & Utilities Government & Defense Transportation & Logistics Retail Others

Global Physical Security Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Physical Security Information Management Market US Canada Latin America Physical Security Information Management Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Physical Security Information Management Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Physical Security Information Management Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Physical Security Information Management Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Physical Security Information Management Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Physical Security Information Management Report:

What will be the market value of the global physical security information management by 2030?

What is the market size of the global physical security information management?

What are the market drivers of the global physical security information management?

What are the key trends in the global physical security information management?

Which is the leading region in the global physical security information management?

What are the major companies operating in the global physical security information management?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global physical security information management?

