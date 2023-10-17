Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Year-to-Date Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $499.1 million or $7.71 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2023 compared to net income of $364.9 million or $5.78 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 33%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2023 totaled $751.3 million as compared to $536.3 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income of 40%.

The Company recorded quarterly net income of $164.2 million or $2.53 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and 14% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $244.8 million as compared to $239.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $206.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As demonstrated by our strong results, we followed our record first half of 2023 with continued momentum in the third quarter of 2023. We leveraged our position in the markets we serve to sustain growth in loans and deposits during the quarter.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Our net interest margin for the quarter was within our expected range, down slightly due primarily to the impact of hedging activities. In the current interest rate environment, we expect to maintain our net interest margin within a narrow range around current levels for the remainder of 2023 and continuing into the beginning of 2024. We believe this growth and stability in net interest margin will drive strong financial performance in future quarters.”

Highlights of the third quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

  • Total deposits grew by approximately $1 billion, or 9% annualized.
  • Total loans increased by approximately $423 million, or 4% annualized. Adjusting for the impact of a loan sale transaction within our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio during the third quarter of 2023, total loans would have increased $767 million, or 7% annualized.
  • Record quarterly net interest income of $462.4 million, increasing approximately $14.8 million primarily due to strong growth in earning assets.
    • Net interest margin decreased four basis points to 3.60% (3.62% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the negative impact of hedging activities.
  • Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by:
    • Occupancy costs of approximately $2.9 million from the impairment of two Company-owned buildings that are no longer being used.
    • Data processing costs of approximately $1.5 million from the termination of a duplicate service contract related to the acquisition of a wealth management business in 2023.
    • Other salary costs of approximately $1.6 million related to acquisition-related severance charges and other contractually due compensation costs.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $8.1 million or eight basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $17.0 million or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023.

Mr. Crane commented, “By leveraging our customer relationships, market positioning, diversified products and competitive rates, we continued to generate significant deposit growth, increasing deposits approximately $1 billion, or 9% on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2023. Growth in retail deposits helped reduce our level of brokered deposits by approximately $392 million during the third quarter of 2023. In addition, deposit growth helped fund approximately $423 million of loan growth during the quarter. This strong loan growth was achieved despite the impact of a loan sale transaction within our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio that reduced period-end balances at the end of the third quarter by approximately $344 million. Loan growth came primarily from draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in our commercial portfolio. Additionally, despite the loan sale transaction noted above, our property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio ended the quarter relatively unchanged. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards.”

Mr. Crane noted, “We grew our net interest income during the third quarter of 2023 by approximately $14.8 million primarily due to an increase in average earning assets of approximately $1.6 billion. Our net interest margin decreased four basis points during the third quarter, however, three basis points of the decline was due to the impact of our interest rate hedging strategies, which are designed to protect our net interest income if interest rates decline. Deposit pricing pressures moderated in the third quarter of 2023 and we expect that to continue into the fourth quarter. Assuming a similar interest rate environment, we believe our net interest margin will be relatively stable for the remainder of 2023 and entering 2024. The combination of balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin is expected to continue to grow our net interest income.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong and at historically low levels. Net charge-offs totaled $8.1 million or eight basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $17.0 million or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $133.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to $108.7 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Of the $24.4 million increase in non-performing loans in the third quarter of 2023, $19.6 million is related to the premium finance receivables portfolios in which we ultimately expect minimal losses. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2023 was approximately 1.51% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane concluded, “I am very pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the quarter was the second highest in our history, behind only the net income reported in the first quarter of 2023. Total loans as of September 30, 2023 were $739 million higher than average total loans in the third quarter of 2023, which is expected to help continue our momentum into the fourth quarter. We continue to win business and expand our franchise, keeping us well-positioned in the markets we serve. This will help grow our deposit and loan relationships, which should generate higher net revenues and earnings in the coming quarters. As a result, our capital ratios will benefit from the increased earnings.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $422.6 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was primarily the result of draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities as well as growth in the commercial portfolio. Additionally, despite a loan sale transaction that reduced outstanding balances at the end of the third quarter of 2023 by $344 million, the property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio ended the quarter relatively unchanged. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company purchased securities, resulting in a $480.7 million increase in investment securities.

Total liabilities increased by $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $1.0 billion increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 23% at September 30, 2023 compared to 24% at June 30, 2023 as deposit growth came primarily from interest bearing deposit categories. Net outflows from non-interest bearing deposits stabilized during the third quarter of 2023 as average non-interest bearing deposits during the third quarter of 2023 essentially equaled the amount at the end of the second quarter of 2023 at $10.6 billion.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $462.4 million, an increase of $14.8 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The $14.8 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $1.6 billion increase in average earning assets and one additional day in the quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.60% (3.62% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.64% (3.66% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the negative impact of hedging activities as well as a 36 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a five basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 36 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 41 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment. The 27 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 28 basis point expansion on loan yields and 41 basis point increase in liquidity management asset yield.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $399.5 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $11.7 million as compared to $387.8 million as of June 30, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $19.9 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $28.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $17.0 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of the sale to external parties of certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio during the second quarter of 2023, which resulted in approximately $8.0 million in charge-offs. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were eight basis points in the third quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report. 

Non-performing assets totaled $147.2 million and comprised 0.26% of total assets as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $120.3 million as of June 30, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $133.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The increase in the third quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans 90 days or more past due but still fully collateralized within the life insurance premium finance receivables portfolio, and certain credits within the property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio becoming nonaccrual. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue was relatively stable in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to an unfavorable valuation related change in the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. This was partially offset by increased production revenue and a more favorable adjustments to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.

The Company recognized $2.4 million in net losses on investment securities in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to nominal gains in the second quarter of 2023.

Fees from covered call options increased by $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The $7.4 million increase is primarily related to higher salary expense and incentive compensation expense due to elevated bonus accruals in the third quarter of 2023 as well as other salary costs of approximately $1.6 million related to acquisition-related severance charges and other contractually due compensation costs.

Operating lease equipment cost increased $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment of certain assets during the period.

Occupancy expenses increased $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to the impairment of two Company-owned buildings that are no longer being used. 

Data processing expense increased $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to the termination of a duplicate service contract related to the acquisition of a wealth management business in 2023.

Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs, decreased by $3.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher loan originations in the second quarter of 2023.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $60.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $56.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 26.98% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 26.81% in the second quarter of 2023.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios and grew retail deposits.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an unfavorable valuation related change in the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $609,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of September 30, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $4.6 billion during the third quarter of 2023 and average balances increased by $444.0 million as compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the third quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 as compared to $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $17,000 from the second quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2023. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $44.7 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.3 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $44.5 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2023.

ITEM IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2023		 % or (1)
basis point (bp) change from
3rd Quarter
2022
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 
Net income $164,198  $154,750  $142,961 6 % 15%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  244,781   239,944   206,461 2   19 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.53   2.38   2.21 6   14 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.40   0.34    18 
Net revenue (3)  574,836   560,567   502,930 3   14 
Net interest income  462,358   447,537   401,448 3   15 
Net interest margin  3.60%  3.64%  3.34%(4)bps 26bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.62   3.66   3.35 (4)  27 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.59   1.58   1.53 1   6 
Return on average assets  1.20   1.18   1.12 2   8 
Return on average common equity  13.35   12.79   12.31 56   104 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  15.73   15.12   14.68 61   105 
At end of period           
Total assets $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,382,939 9 % 6%
Total loans (5)  41,446,032   41,023,408   38,167,613 4   9 
Total deposits  44,992,686   44,038,707   42,797,191 9   5 
Total shareholders’ equity  5,015,613   5,041,912   4,637,980 (2)  8 
                   

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2022
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939    
Total loans (1)  41,446,032   41,023,408   39,565,471   39,196,485   38,167,613    
Total deposits  44,992,686   44,038,707   42,718,211   42,902,544   42,797,191    
Total shareholders’ equity  5,015,613   5,041,912   5,015,506   4,796,838   4,637,980    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $462,358  $447,537  $457,995  $456,816  $401,448 $1,367,890  $1,038,546 
Net revenue (2)  574,836   560,567   565,764   550,655   502,930  1,701,167   1,405,760 
Net income  164,198   154,750   180,198   144,817   142,961  499,146   364,865 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  244,781   239,944   266,595   242,819   206,461  751,320   536,325 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.57   2.41   2.84   2.27   2.24  7.82   5.86 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.53   2.38   2.80   2.23   2.21  7.71   5.78 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.40   0.40   0.34   0.34  1.20   1.02 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  3.60%  3.64%  3.81%  3.71%  3.34% 3.68%  2.96%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  3.62   3.66   3.83   3.73   3.35  3.70   2.97 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.82   0.86   0.84   0.71   0.79  0.84   0.98 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.41   2.44   2.33   2.34   2.32  2.39   2.33 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.59   1.58   1.49   1.63   1.53  1.55   1.35 
Return on average assets  1.20   1.18   1.40   1.10   1.12  1.26   0.98 
Return on average common equity  13.35   12.79   15.67   12.72   12.31  13.91   10.96 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  15.73   15.12   18.55   15.21   14.68  16.43   13.21 
Average total assets $54,381,981  $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694 $53,028,199  $49,863,793 
Average total shareholders’ equity  5,083,883   5,044,718   4,895,271   4,710,856   4,795,387  5,008,648   4,608,399 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  92.4%  94.3%  93.0%  90.5%  88.8% 93.2%  86.5%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  92.1   93.2   92.6   91.4   89.2    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $75.50  $72.62  $72.95  $84.52  $81.55    
Book value per common share  75.19   75.65   75.24   72.12   69.56    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  64.07   64.50   64.22   61.00   58.42    
Common shares outstanding  61,222,058   61,197,676   61,176,415   60,794,008   60,743,335    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  9.2%  9.3%  9.1%  8.8%  8.8%   
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.2   10.1   10.1   10.0   9.9    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  9.3   9.3   9.2   9.1   9.0    
Total capital ratio (5)  12.0   12.0   12.1   11.9   11.8    
Allowance for credit losses (6) $399,531  $387,786  $376,261  $357,936  $315,338    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.96%  0.94%  0.95%  0.91%  0.83%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  174   175   174   174   174    
                        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2022   2022 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $418,088  $513,858  $445,928  $490,908  $489,590 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  60   59   58   58   57 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  2,448,570   2,163,708   1,563,578   1,988,719   3,968,605 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,611,835   3,492,481   3,259,845   3,243,017   2,923,653 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,909,150   3,564,473   3,606,391   3,640,567   3,389,842 
Trading account securities  1,663   3,027   102   1,127   179 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  134,310   116,275   111,943   110,365   114,012 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  204,040   195,117   244,957   224,759   178,156 
Brokerage customer receivables  14,042   15,722   16,042   16,387   20,327 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  304,808   338,728   302,493   299,935   376,160 
Loans, net of unearned income  41,446,032   41,023,408   39,565,471   39,196,485   38,167,613 
Allowance for loan losses  (315,039)  (302,499)  (287,972)  (270,173)  (246,110)
Net loans  41,130,993   40,720,909   39,277,499   38,926,312   37,921,503 
Premises, software and equipment, net  747,501   749,393   760,283   764,798   763,029 
Lease investments, net  275,152   274,351   256,301   253,928   244,822 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,674,681   1,455,748   1,413,795   1,391,342   1,316,305 
Trade date securities receivable        939,758   921,717    
Goodwill  656,109   656,674   653,587   653,524   653,079 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  24,244   25,653   20,951   22,186   23,620 
Total assets $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $10,347,006  $10,604,915  $11,236,083  $12,668,160  $13,529,277 
Interest-bearing  34,645,680   33,433,792   31,482,128   30,234,384   29,267,914 
Total deposits  44,992,686   44,038,707   42,718,211   42,902,544   42,797,191 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,326,071   2,026,071   2,316,071   2,316,071   2,316,071 
Other borrowings  643,999   665,219   583,548   596,614   447,215 
Subordinated notes  437,731   437,628   437,493   437,392   437,260 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,885,580   1,823,073   1,549,116   1,646,624   1,493,656 
Total liabilities  50,539,633   49,244,264   47,858,005   48,152,811   47,744,959 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  61,244   61,219   61,198   60,797   60,743 
Surplus  1,933,226   1,923,623   1,913,947   1,902,474   1,891,621 
Treasury stock  (1,966)  (1,966)  (1,966)  (304)   
Retained earnings  3,253,332   3,120,626   2,997,263   2,849,007   2,731,844 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (642,723)  (474,090)  (367,436)  (427,636)  (458,728)
Total shareholders’ equity  5,015,613   5,041,912   5,015,506   4,796,838   4,637,980 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $55,555,246  $54,286,176  $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939 
                     

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2022
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$666,260  $621,057 $558,692  $498,838  $402,689 $1,846,009  $1,008,888 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,767   4,178  3,528   3,997   5,371  12,473   17,198 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 26,866   16,882  13,468   20,349   15,621  57,216   23,098 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,157   1  70   1,263   1,845  1,228   3,640 
Investment securities 59,164   51,243  59,943   53,092   38,569  170,350   107,508 
Trading account securities 6   6  14   6   7  26   16 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,896   3,544  3,680   2,918   2,109  11,120   5,704 
Brokerage customer receivables 284   265  295   282   267  844   646 
Total interest income 762,400   697,176  639,690   580,745   466,478  2,099,266   1,166,698 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 262,783   213,495  144,802   95,447   45,916  621,080   79,755 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,436   17,399  19,135   13,823   6,812  53,970   16,506 
Interest on other borrowings 9,384   8,485  7,854   5,313   4,008  25,723   8,981 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,491   5,523  5,488   5,520   5,485  16,502   16,484 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,948   4,737  4,416   3,826   2,809  14,101   6,426 
Total interest expense 300,042   249,639  181,695   123,929   65,030  731,376   128,152 
Net interest income 462,358   447,537  457,995   456,816   401,448  1,367,890   1,038,546 
Provision for credit losses 19,923   28,514  23,045   47,646   6,420  71,482   30,943 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 442,435   419,023  434,950   409,170   395,028  1,296,408   1,007,603 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 33,529   33,858  29,945   30,727   33,124  97,332   95,887 
Mortgage banking 27,395   29,981  18,264   17,407   27,221  75,640   137,766 
Service charges on deposit accounts 14,217   13,608  12,903   13,054   14,349  40,728   45,520 
Losses (gains) on investment securities, net (2,357)  0  1,398   (6,745)  (3,103) (959)  (13,682)
Fees from covered call options 4,215   2,578  10,391   7,956   1,366  17,184   6,177 
Trading gains (losses), net 728   106  813   (306)  (7) 1,647   4,058 
Operating lease income, net 13,863   12,227  13,046   12,384   12,644  39,136   43,126 
Other 20,888   20,672  21,009   19,362   15,888  62,569   48,362 
Total non-interest income 112,478   113,030  107,769   93,839   101,482  333,277   367,214 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 192,338   184,923  176,781   180,331   176,095  554,042   515,776 
Software and equipment 25,951   26,205  24,697   24,699   24,126  76,853   71,186 
Operating lease equipment 12,020   9,816  9,833   10,078   9,448  31,669   27,930 
Occupancy, net 21,304   19,176  18,486   17,763   17,727  58,966   53,202 
Data processing 10,773   9,726  9,409   7,927   7,767  29,908   23,282 
Advertising and marketing 18,169   17,794  11,946   14,279   16,600  47,909   45,139 
Professional fees 8,887   8,940  8,163   9,267   7,544  25,990   23,821 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,408   1,499  1,235   1,436   1,492  4,142   4,680 
FDIC insurance 9,748   9,008  8,669   6,775   7,186  27,425   21,864 
OREO expenses, net 120   118  (207)  369   229  31   (509)
Other 29,337   33,418  30,157   34,912   28,255  92,912   83,064 
Total non-interest expense 330,055   320,623  299,169   307,836   296,469  949,847   869,435 
Income before taxes 224,858   211,430  243,550   195,173   200,041  679,838   505,382 
Income tax expense 60,660   56,680  63,352   50,356   57,080  180,692   140,517 
Net income$164,198  $154,750 $180,198  $144,817  $142,961 $499,146  $364,865 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991  6,991   6,991   6,991  20,973   20,973 
Net income applicable to common shares$157,207  $147,759 $173,207  $137,826  $135,970 $478,173  $343,892 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.57  $2.41 $2.84  $2.27  $2.24 $7.82  $5.86 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.53  $2.38 $2.80  $2.23  $2.21 $7.71  $5.78 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.40  $0.40 $0.40  $0.34  $0.34 $1.20  $1.02 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 61,213   61,192  60,950   60,769   60,738  61,119   58,679 
Dilutive potential common shares 964   902  873   1,096   837  888   814 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 62,177   62,094  61,823   61,865   61,575  62,007   59,493 
                          

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From (1)
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		Dec 31,
2022 (2)		 Sep 30,
2022
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$190,511 $235,570 $155,687 $156,297 $216,06229% (12)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 114,297  103,158  146,806  143,638  160,098(27) (29)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$304,808 $338,728 $302,493 $299,935 $376,1601% (19)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,894,732 $5,737,633 $5,855,035 $5,852,166 $5,818,9591% 1%
Asset-based lending 1,396,591  1,465,848  1,482,071  1,473,344  1,545,038(7) (10)
Municipal 676,915  653,117  655,301  668,235  608,2342  11 
Leases 2,109,628  1,925,767  1,904,137  1,840,928  1,582,35920  33 
PPP loans 13,744  15,337  17,195  28,923  43,658(70) (69)
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 51,550  51,689  69,998  76,877  66,957(44) (23)
Commercial construction 1,547,322  1,409,751  1,234,762  1,102,098  1,176,40754  32 
Land 294,901  298,996  292,293  307,955  282,147(6) 5 
Office 1,422,748  1,404,422  1,392,040  1,337,176  1,269,7299  12 
Industrial 2,057,957  2,002,740  1,858,088  1,836,276  1,777,65816  16 
Retail 1,341,451  1,304,083  1,309,680  1,304,444  1,331,3164  1 
Multi-family 2,710,829  2,696,478  2,635,411  2,560,709  2,305,4338  18 
Mixed use and other 1,519,422  1,440,652  1,446,806  1,425,412  1,368,5379  11 
Home equity 343,258  336,974  337,016  332,698  328,8224  4 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 2,538,630  2,455,392  2,309,393  2,207,595  2,086,79520  22 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 97,911  117,024  119,301  80,701  57,16129  71 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 71,062  70,824  76,851  84,087  91,503(21) (22)
Total core loans$24,088,651 $23,386,727 $22,995,378 $22,519,624 $21,740,7139% 11%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,074,162 $1,091,164 $1,131,913 $1,169,623 $1,118,478(11)% (4)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 245,450  381,043  235,684  237,392  297,3745  (17)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 424,054  405,042  389,922  380,875  365,96715  16 
Insurance agency lending 890,197  925,520  905,727  897,678  879,183(1) 1 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,815,346  5,900,228  5,043,486  5,103,820  4,983,79519  17 
Canada property & casualty insurance 907,401  862,470  695,394  745,639  729,54529  24 
Life insurance 7,931,808  8,039,273  8,125,802  8,090,998  8,004,856(3) (1)
Consumer and other 68,963  31,941  42,165  50,836  47,70248  45 
Total niche loans$17,357,381 $17,636,681 $16,570,093 $16,676,861 $16,426,9005% 6%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$41,446,032 $41,023,408 $39,565,471 $39,196,485 $38,167,6138% 9%
                    

(1)   NM - Not meaningful.
(2)   Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2023 (1)		 Sep 30,
2022
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$10,347,006  $10,604,915  $11,236,083  $12,668,160  $13,529,277 (10)% (24)%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,006,114   5,814,836   5,576,558   5,591,986   5,676,122 13  6 
Wealth management deposits (2) 1,788,099   1,417,984   1,809,933   2,463,833   2,988,195 104  (40)
Money market 14,478,504   14,523,124   13,552,277   12,886,795   12,538,489 (1) 15 
Savings 5,584,294   5,321,578   5,192,108   4,556,635   3,988,790 20  40 
Time certificates of deposit 6,788,669   6,356,270   5,351,252   4,735,135   4,076,318 27  67 
Total deposits$44,992,686  $44,038,707  $42,718,211  $42,902,544  $42,797,191 9% 5%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 23%  24%  26%  30%  32%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   13   13   13   13    
Wealth management deposits (2) 4   3   4   5   7    
Money market 32   33   32   30   29    
Savings 13   12   12   11   9    
Time certificates of deposit 15   15   13   11   10    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   
                       

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $987,384 3.36%
4-6 months  1,674,674 3.47 
7-9 months  1,984,259 4.51 
10-12 months  1,382,970 4.54 
13-18 months  566,457 3.28 
19-24 months  117,916 2.54 
24+ months  75,009 1.62 
Total $6,788,669 3.92%
       

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2022   2022 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $2,053,568  $1,454,057  $1,235,748  $2,449,889  $3,039,907 
Investment securities (2)  7,706,285   7,252,582   7,956,722   7,310,383   6,655,215 
FHLB and FRB stock  201,252   223,813   233,615   185,290   142,304 
Liquidity management assets (3)  9,961,105   8,930,452   9,426,085   9,945,562   9,837,426 
Other earning assets (3)(4)  17,879   17,401   18,445   18,585   21,805 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  319,099   307,683   270,966   308,639   455,342 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)  40,707,042   40,106,393   39,093,368   38,566,871   37,431,126 
Total earning assets (3)  51,005,125   49,361,929   48,808,864   48,839,657   47,745,699 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (319,491)  (302,627)  (282,704)  (252,827)  (260,270)
Cash and due from banks  459,819   481,510   488,457   475,691   458,263 
Other assets  3,236,528   3,061,141   3,060,701   3,025,097   2,779,002 
Total assets $54,381,981  $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,815,155  $5,540,597  $5,271,740  $5,598,291  $5,789,368 
Wealth management deposits  1,512,765   1,545,626   2,167,081   2,883,247   3,078,764 
Money market accounts  14,155,446   13,735,924   12,533,468   12,319,842   12,037,412 
Savings accounts  5,472,535   5,206,609   4,830,322   4,403,113   3,862,579 
Time deposits  6,495,906   5,603,024   5,041,638   4,023,232   3,675,930 
Interest-bearing deposits  33,451,807   31,631,780   29,844,249   29,227,725   28,444,053 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,241,292   2,227,106   2,474,882   2,088,201   1,403,573 
Other borrowings  657,454   625,757   602,937   480,553   478,909 
Subordinated notes  437,658   437,545   437,422   437,312   437,191 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  37,041,777   35,175,754   33,613,056   32,487,357   31,017,292 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,612,009   10,908,022   12,171,631   13,404,036   13,731,219 
Other liabilities  1,644,312   1,473,459   1,395,360   1,485,369   1,178,796 
Equity  5,083,883   5,044,718   4,895,271   4,710,856   4,795,387 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $54,381,981  $52,601,953  $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $13,963,348  $14,186,175  $15,195,808  $16,352,300  $16,728,407 
                     

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2022   2022 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $28,022  $16,882  $13,538  $21,612  $17,466 
Investment securities  59,737   51,795   60,494   53,630   39,071 
FHLB and FRB stock  3,896   3,544   3,680   2,918   2,109 
Liquidity management assets (1)  91,655   72,221   77,712   78,160   58,646 
Other earning assets (1)  291   272   313   289   275 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,767   4,178   3,528   3,997   5,371 
Loans, net of unearned income (1)  668,183   622,939   560,564   500,432   403,719 
Total interest income $764,896  $699,610  $642,117  $582,878  $468,011 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $36,001  $29,178  $18,772  $14,982  $8,041 
Wealth management deposits  9,350   9,097   12,258   14,079   11,068 
Money market accounts  124,742   106,630   68,276   45,468   18,916 
Savings accounts  31,784   25,603   15,816   8,421   2,130 
Time deposits  60,906   42,987   29,680   12,497   5,761 
Interest-bearing deposits  262,783   213,495   144,802   95,447   45,916 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  17,436   17,399   19,135   13,823   6,812 
Other borrowings  9,384   8,485   7,854   5,313   4,008 
Subordinated notes  5,491   5,523   5,488   5,520   5,485 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,948   4,737   4,416   3,826   2,809 
Total interest expense $300,042  $249,639  $181,695  $123,929  $65,030 
           
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,496)  (2,434)  (2,427)  (2,133)  (1,533)
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)   462,358   447,537   457,995   456,816   401,448 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,496   2,434   2,427   2,133   1,533 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  $464,854  $449,971  $460,422  $458,949  $402,981 
                     

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.41% 4.66% 4.44% 3.50% 2.28%
Investment securities 3.08  2.86  3.08  2.91  2.33 
FHLB and FRB stock 7.68  6.35  6.39  6.25  5.88 
Liquidity management assets 3.65  3.24  3.34  3.12  2.37 
Other earning assets 6.47  6.27  6.87  6.17  5.01 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.93  5.45  5.28  5.14  4.68 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.51  6.23  5.82  5.15  4.28 
Total earning assets 5.95% 5.68% 5.34% 4.73% 3.89%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.46% 2.11% 1.44% 1.06% 0.55%
Wealth management deposits 2.45  2.36  2.29  1.94  1.43 
Money market accounts 3.50  3.11  2.21  1.46  0.62 
Savings accounts 2.30  1.97  1.33  0.76  0.22 
Time deposits 3.72  3.08  2.39  1.23  0.62 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.12  2.71  1.97  1.30  0.64 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.09  3.13  3.14  2.63  1.93 
Other borrowings 5.66  5.44  5.28  4.39  3.32 
Subordinated notes 4.98  5.06  5.02  5.05  5.02 
Junior subordinated debentures 7.74  7.49  6.97  5.90  4.33 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.21% 2.85% 2.19% 1.51% 0.83%
           
Interest rate spread  (1)(2) 2.74% 2.83% 3.15% 3.22% 3.06%
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.88  0.83  0.68  0.51  0.29 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.60% 3.64% 3.81% 3.71% 3.34%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.62% 3.66% 3.83% 3.73% 3.35%
                

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for nine months ended,		Interest
for nine months ended,		Yield/Rate
for nine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2022		Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2022		Sep 30,
2023		 Sep 30,
2022
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)$1,584,120  $3,617,498 $58,443  $26,738 4.93% 0.99%
Investment securities (2) 7,637,612   6,542,077  172,025   108,947 3.01  2.23 
FHLB and FRB stock 219,442   138,405  11,120   5,704 6.77  5.51 
Liquidity management assets (3)(4)$9,441,174  $10,297,980 $241,588  $141,389 3.42% 1.84%
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 17,906   23,673  876   666 6.54  3.76 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 299,426   559,258  12,473   17,198 5.57  4.11 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 39,974,840   36,050,185  1,851,686   1,010,913 6.19  3.75 
Total earning assets (4)$49,733,346  $46,931,096 $2,106,623  $1,170,166 5.66% 3.33%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (301,742)  (257,992)      
Cash and due from banks 476,490   472,127       
Other assets 3,120,105   2,718,562       
Total assets$53,028,199  $49,863,793       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,544,488  $5,273,115 $83,949  $12,584 2.02% 0.32%
Wealth management deposits 1,739,427   2,808,709  30,705   15,671 2.36  0.75 
Money market accounts 13,480,887   12,232,024  299,649   35,123 2.97  0.38 
Savings accounts 5,172,174   3,883,092  73,203   2,813 1.89  0.10 
Time deposits 5,718,850   3,741,014  133,574   13,564 3.12  0.48 
Interest-bearing deposits$31,655,826  $27,937,954 $621,080  $79,755 2.62% 0.38%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,313,571   1,281,273  53,970   16,506 3.12  1.72 
Other borrowings 628,915   487,595  25,723   8,981 5.47  2.46 
Subordinated notes 437,543   437,081  16,502   16,484 5.04  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  14,101   6,426 7.44  3.34 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$35,289,421  $30,397,469 $731,376  $128,152 2.77% 0.56%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,224,841   13,756,793       
Other liabilities 1,505,289   1,101,132       
Equity 5,008,648   4,608,399       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$53,028,199  $49,863,793       
Interest rate spread (4)(7)      2.89% 2.77%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (7,357)  (3,468)(0.02) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (8)$14,443,925  $16,533,627    0.81  0.20 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4)   $1,367,890  $1,038,546 3.68% 2.96%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    7,357   3,468 0.02  0.01 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)    $1,375,247  $1,042,014 3.70% 2.97%
                

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2023 3.3% 1.9% (2.0)% (5.2)%
Jun 30, 2023 5.7  2.9  (2.9) (7.9)
Mar 31, 2023 4.2  2.4  (2.4) (7.3)
Dec 31, 2022 7.2  3.8  (5.0) (12.1)
Sep 30, 2022 12.9  7.1  (8.7) (18.9)


Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Sep 30, 20231.7% 1.2% (0.5)% (2.4)%
Jun 30, 20232.9  1.8  (0.9) (3.4)
Mar 31, 20233.0  1.7  (1.3) (3.4)
Dec 31, 20225.6  3.0  (2.9) (6.8)
Sep 30, 20226.5  3.6  (3.9) (8.6)
            

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of September 30, 2023One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$532,313 $2,805,566 $1,740,199 $19,102 $5,097,180
Variable rate 7,626,902  1,391      7,628,293
Total commercial$8,159,215 $2,806,957 $1,740,199 $19,102 $12,725,473
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 637,462  2,891,879  546,918  48,296  4,124,555
Variable rate 6,813,010  7,872  743    6,821,625
Total commercial real estate$7,450,472 $2,899,751 $547,661 $48,296 $10,946,180
Home equity         
Fixed rate 10,785  2,398    29  13,212
Variable rate 330,046        330,046
Total home equity$340,831 $2,398 $ $29 $343,258
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 16,676  3,817  30,733  1,063,669  1,114,895
Variable rate 74,016  268,720  1,249,972    1,592,708
Total residential real estate$90,692 $272,537 $1,280,705 $1,063,669 $2,707,603
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 6,612,136  110,611      6,722,747
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$6,612,136 $110,611 $ $ $6,722,747
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 137,889  594,399  3,978    736,266
Variable rate 7,195,542        7,195,542
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,333,431 $594,399 $3,978 $ $7,931,808
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 21,528  6,741  54  469  28,792
Variable rate 40,171        40,171
Total consumer and other$61,699 $6,741 $54 $469 $68,963
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 7,968,789  6,415,411  2,321,882  1,131,565  17,837,647
Variable rate 22,079,687  277,983  1,250,715    23,608,385
Total loans, net of unearned income$30,048,476 $6,693,394 $3,572,597 $1,131,565 $41,446,032
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors        $12,798,760
One- year CMT         5,998,547
Prime         3,627,121
Ameribor tenors         329,220
Twelve-month LIBOR         38,888
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         38,760
BSBY tenors         36,145
Other         740,944
Total variable rate        $23,608,385
           

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $10.0 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.0 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 One- year
CMT		 Prime 
Third Quarter 2023 18bps6bps25bps
Second Quarter 2023 34 76 25 
First Quarter 2023 44 -9 50 
Fourth Quarter 2022 132 68 125 
Third Quarter 2022 135 125 150 
        

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,Sep 30, Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2023   2022   2022  2023   2022 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $387,786  $376,261  $357,936  $315,338  $312,192 $357,936  $299,731 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02        741        741    
Provision for credit losses  19,923   28,514   23,045   47,646   6,420  71,482   30,943 
Other adjustments  (60)  41   4   31   (105) (15)  (139)
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  2,427   5,629   2,543   3,019   780  10,599   11,122 
Commercial real estate  1,713   8,124   5   538   24  9,842   841 
Home equity  227            43  227   432 
Residential real estate  78            5  78   471 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  5,830   4,519   4,629   3,629   6,037  14,978   10,611 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  18   134   21   28     173   7 
Consumer and other  184   110   153      635  447   1,081 
Total charge-offs  10,477   18,516   7,351   7,214   7,524  36,344   24,565 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  1,162   505   392   691   2,523  2,059   4,057 
Commercial real estate  243   25   100   61   55  368   640 
Home equity  33   37   35   65   38  105   254 
Residential real estate  1   6   4   6   60  11   71 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  906   890   1,314   1,279   1,648  3,110   4,243 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance        9        9    
Consumer and other  14   23   32   33   31  69   103 
Total recoveries  2,359   1,486   1,886   2,135   4,355  5,731   9,368 
Net charge-offs  (8,118)  (17,030)  (5,465)  (5,079)  (3,169) (30,613)  (15,197)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $399,531  $387,786  $376,261  $357,936  $315,338 $399,531  $315,338 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.04%  0.16%  0.07%  0.08% (0.06)% 0.09%  0.08%
Commercial real estate  0.05   0.31   0.00   0.02   0.00  0.12   0.00 
Home equity  0.23   (0.04)  (0.04)  (0.08)  0.01  0.05   0.07 
Residential real estate  0.01   0.00   0.00   0.00   (0.01) 0.00   0.03 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.29   0.24   0.23   0.16   0.30  0.26   0.16 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  0.00   0.01   0.00   0.00     0.00   0.00 
Consumer and other  0.65   0.45   0.74   (0.16)  4.02  0.60   2.19 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.08%  0.17%  0.06%  0.05%  0.03% 0.10   0.06%
              
Loans at period end $41,446,032  $41,023,408  $39,565,471  $39,196,485  $38,167,613    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.76%  0.74%  0.73%  0.69%  0.64%   
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.96   0.94   0.95   0.91   0.83    
                        

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
  Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,Sep 30, Sep 30,
(In thousands)  2023   2023   2023  2022  2022  2023  2022
Provision for loan losses $20,717  $31,516  $22,520  $29,110 $(2,385)$74,753  $13,611
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  (769)  (2,945