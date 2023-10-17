2024 Minister's Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Grant Program Open for Applications

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of our fellow Minister’s Special Licence (MSL) stakeholders, the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) is thrilled to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Minister Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Grant Program.



The Minister's Special Licence (MSL) has been a resounding success story for our province, channelling millions of dollars into the conservation of Alberta's fish and wildlife resources since 1995. The licences have been administered by various organizations over the years, but APOS took on the role for the auction licences as part of its new Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Alberta in 2022. The corresponding resident raffles remain with an organization selected by the Minister, currently the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA).

“We have enjoyed working cooperatively with our fellow stakeholders over this past year to update the terms of reference, application process, and desired outcomes of the MSL,” states APOS President, Corey Jarvis, “The revenue generated through these special opportunities has incredible potential to enhance the health and future of the wildlife resources that we love and enjoy here in Alberta.”

With improved licence terms and conditions for prospective bidders, the auctioned licences sold for record prices through our partners at Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF), Dallas Safari Club (DSC), and Western Hunting and Conservation Expo, generating $896,000 CDN for the MSLA in 2023.

The MSLA Grants Committee is actively seeking applications for significant wildlife stewardship projects that will make a lasting positive impact on Alberta's wildlife resources. Proposed projects should seek to sustain and enhance wildlife populations and their habitats in Alberta. Multi-year funding commitments may be possible.

Applications for funding will be reviewed and decided upon by the MSLA Grants Committee, which includes representatives from the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA), Alberta Fish and Game Association (AFGA), Alberta Hunter Education Instructors Association (AHEIA), APOS, Alberta Trappers Association (ATA), SCI Canada, and Wild Sheep Foundation of Alberta (WSFAB), as well as Indigenous and post-secondary representatives. Grants will be awarded in spring 2024.

For more information about the Minister's Special Licence Auction (MSLA) Grant Program and the application process, please visit www.apos.ab.ca/MSLA. Questions can be directed to 780-414-0249 or grants@apos.ab.ca.

The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) was established as a delegated administrative organization (DAO) for the Government of Alberta in 1997. APOS’ delegated responsibilities include licensing the province’s guides and professional outfitters, managing the distribution of big game allocations and waterfowl privileges, and holding members accountable to a Code of Ethics. We also provide members with access to competitive liability insurance, a voice within government, and advocacy on key issues.



