Moore Kuehn Encourages SP, ORTX, MRTX, and SRT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP)

SP Plus Corporation has agreed to merge with Metropolis Technologies. Under the proposed transaction SP Plus shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash per share.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Kyowa Kirin Co. Under the proposed transaction Orchard Therapeutics shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash and a contingent value right (“CVR”) of up to $1.00 per American Depositary Share.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Bristol Myers Squibb. Under the proposed transaction, Mirati Therapeutics shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash and a CVR of up to $12.00 per share.

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT)

Startek has agreed to merge with funds managed by Capital Square Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Startek shareholders will receive $4.30 in cash per share.

