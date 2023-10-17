Cyclarity Therapeutics Announces Clinical Advisory Board

NOVATO, Calif, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc. (https://cyclaritytx.com), today announced its newly formed Clinical Advisory Board to guide its clinical development of drug candidate UDP-003 for the treatment and prevention of atherosclerosis, primary coronary artery disease, and associated cardiovascular diseases.

The Board includes the internationally recognized, preeminent cardiologists:

Dr. Prediman K. Shah, Director of Inpatient Cardiology and the Coronary Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Founder and Director of the Oppenheimer Atherosclerosis Research Center at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Michael E. Farkouh, Associate Dean for Research and Clinical Trials and Professor of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Stephen Nicholls, Program Director of MonashHeart, Intensive Care and Victorian Heart Hospital, Monash Health, as well as Director of the Monash Victorian Heart Institute and Professor of Cardiology at Monash University.



“It’s an honor to have Drs. Nicholls, Farkouh and Shah working with us to provide strategic guidance over the preparation and execution of our clinical program,” said Mike Kope, Corporate Affairs CEO of Cyclarity. Cyclarity expects to conduct the UDP-003 Phase 1 trial under the direction of Dr. Nicholls and VHH, and is exploring potential lead site and primary PI roles with Drs. Farkouh and Shah at Cedars-Sinai.

“We are especially encouraged by the interest of this distinguished Board not only in our drug candidate, but in the novel target we are addressing,” noted Matthew O’Connor, Cyclarity’s Scientific Affairs CEO. “Their guidance will provide immeasurable assistance to our evaluation of outcomes and our examination of oxidized cholesterols as causative biomarkers of atherosclerosis.”

About Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyclarity Therapeutics, Inc., is pursuing a mission to treat the underlying causes of age-related disease. The company develops simple and direct interventions targeting oxidized cholesterol using rationally designed molecules, to provide the first true disease-modifying treatments for common age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke. Its products are based on novel derivatives of a well-known, safe compound and a new way of looking at cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cyclaritytx.com.

