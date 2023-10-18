Surgical Drapes Market Analysis: Insights into 2030's Growth Potential: Forecasted CAGR of 4% to Surge USD 1.73 Billion Milestone

Newark, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.18 Billion in 2020 surgical drapes market will reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2030. Drapes can be made of cloth or paper and are reusable or disposable. Effective barrier protection, ignition resistance, and durability are all crucial features. Surgical drapes establish a physical barrier that keeps the operative field clean. An "ether screen" is a draped wall that separates the anaesthetic work area from the surgical field at the patient's head. Drapes are also used in the surgical field to cover the patient and collect fluids around the incision site.



Key Insight of the Surgical Drapes Market



Asia Pacific emerged as the most significant market, with a 28.7% market revenue share in 2020.



Asia Pacific dominated the market, with a market share of around 28.7% in 2020. Asia-Pacific dominates the surgical drapes market due to expanding healthcare infrastructure development, rising chronic illness incidence, and increased steps to promote disposable surgical drapes and gowns in this area.



The reusable segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 58.2% in 2020.



In 2020, the reusable segment led the market, accounting for about 58.2% of the market. Reusable surgical drapes demand strong, high-performance fabrics. Innovative textiles that give high levels of hospitals include trilaminate and microfilament materials. The drapes can be washed and autoclaved for reprocessing. Reusable materials are also environmentally beneficial, providing adequate barrier protection, infection control, and greater comfort.



The moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35.4% in 2020.



In 2020, the moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment led the market, accounting for about 35.4% of the market. The segment's expansion can be attributed to its extensive use in a range of surgeries and its low cost and assurance of hospitals. These drapes are used for various surgical procedures when fluid exposure is in moderate danger. As a result, if the incidence of procedures involving severe bleeding rises, so will the demand for moderate-risk surgical drapes. Furthermore, the increased need to safeguard patients and surgical workers from blood, fluids, and other infectious materials propels the segment's growth.



The hospitals segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 42.4% in 2020.



In 2020, the hospitals segment led the market, accounting for about 42.4% of the market. This is due to the increasing inclination of patients towards hospitals.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)



Hospital-associated infections (HAIs) are a major cause of concern for both patients and healthcare providers worldwide. The increased incidence of hospitalisations and HAIs worldwide will increase the demand for surgical drapes. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one out of every 31 hospitalised patients will have at least one HAI case per year. Furthermore, an estimated 157,500 SSI infections were recorded in the United States in 2019, according to NHSN Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Surveillance figures. As a result, market expansion is projected to be supported by the global increase in HAIs and SSIs.



Restraint: Increasing benefits of the reusable drapes



Increasingly stringent government regulations regarding the materials used in these drapes, as well as the growing benefits of reusable drapes, are among the major factors that will hamper market growth and will further challenge the future growth of the surgical drapes market.



Some of the major players operating in the surgical drapes market are:



• 3M

• Cardinal Health

• Medica Europe BV

• Guardian

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• OneMed

• Priontex

• PAUL HARTMANN AG

• STERIS plc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Disposable

• Reusable



By Risk Type:



• Minimal (AAMI Level 1)

• Low (AAMI Level 2)

• Moderate (AAMI Level 3)

• High (AAMI Level 4)



By End Use:



• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



