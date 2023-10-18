Global Food Extrusion Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 100.73 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 5%

Newark, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 61.84 Billion in 2020 food extrusion market will reach USD 100.73 Billion by 2030. Consumers want healthy food at a fair price in a modern globalised society. Extrusion systems are extremely adaptable and cost-effective in meeting modern, ever-changing demands. Some unit operations involve mixing, cooking, kneading, shearing, shaping, and forming. Food extrusion cooking has grown in popularity over the last few decades for many reasons, including cost, versatility, productivity, environmental friendliness, and product quality.



Key Insight of the Food Extrusion Market



Europe emerged as the most significant market, with a 33.6% market revenue share in 2020.



Europe dominated the market, with a market share of around 33.6% in 2020. The presence of a developed snack food sector provides a huge consumer base for the European food extrusion business, which has the potential for rapid growth. Food sector expansion in this region is predicted to be driven by increased consumption of processed product categories in Eastern and Southeastern European countries. Because domestic output is insufficient to fulfil demand from Europe's food industry, producers have been forced to import extruded snack foods from other parts of the world to ensure a consistent supply of raw ingredients.



The twin-screw segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35.83% in 2020.



In 2020, the twin-screw segment led the market, accounting for about 35.83% of the market. Twin-screw extruders use a more advanced electronic control system, such as a PLC extrusion computer or cabinet. All key characteristics of the extruder, including current, voltage, temperature, torque, and rotation speed, can be displayed quickly on the extrusion computer or cabinet. A twin-screw extruder, on the other hand, may more efficiently modify the screw element combination and use a mixed accurate metered feeding hopper for variable plastic material compounding.



The hot segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 65.26% in 2020.

In 2020, the hot segment led the market, accounting for about 65.26% of the market. This is due to the short period, high temperature, and substantial energy transfer. This helps to reduce the degradation of heat-sensitive food constituents and promotes protein and carbohydrate digestion. Antinutrients, including hemagglutinins, gossypol, trypsin inhibitors, unwanted enzymes such as bacteria, lipoxidases, and lipases, and the ability to eliminate them, are driving process adoption.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Demand for processed products is on the rise



The rise of the processed food industry is driving the food extrusion market. Furthermore, the growing urban population in emerging countries is expected to increase demand for processed product categories, driving demand for food extrusion equipment. Consumer preferences in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East have gradually evolved from conventionally prepared breakfasts and snacking meals to ready-to-eat foods over the previous two decades.



Restraint: Unstable climatic condition



Unstable climatic circumstances can severely impact raw material production, posing a considerable barrier to the growth of the food extrusion market. Furthermore, increases in raw material prices, paired with restricted government controls, will prevent the growth of the food extrusion market.



Some of the major players operating in the food extrusion market are:



• ADM

• Cargill

• Cristalco

• Glacial Grain Spirits

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Manildra Group

• Merck Group

• MGP Ingredients

• Roquette Frères

• Wilmar Group



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Extruder:



• Twin Screw

• Single Screw

• Contra Twin Screw



By Process:



• Hot

• Cold



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



