Linen Cloth Market, Linen Fabric Production Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat , the Global Linen Cloth Market is assessed at a market value of US$ 2,054.9 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 6.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Linen cloth is a textile manufactured from the flax plant's fibers (Linum usitatissimum). It is one of the world's oldest and most durable fabrics, recognized for its inherent lustre, remarkable breathability, and moisture absorption. Linen is praised for its clean and textured appearance, making it a popular choice for apparel, home textiles, and industrial applications.

Consumers are increasingly looking for eco-friendly and sustainable items as their environmental worries grow. Linen, as a natural fiber, corresponds to these sustainability demands, fueling market demand.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Linen Cloth market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, product type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Linen Cloth market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Linen Cloth market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-linen-cloth-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Linen Cloth Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on product type, plain woven linen fabrics are anticipated to dominate the market. This fabric typically has a checkered or striped pattern in red, blue, or both on a white backdrop.

Based on region, Europe is the world's leading producer and consumer of linen cloth. Western Europe's output has transferred to Eastern Europe. In addition, China follows Europe in terms of linen cloth production. The flax yarn and linen cloth produced in Chinese province Heilongjiang accounts for 70-85% of the entire China linen cloth production.



Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2,054.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,125.4 million Growth Rate 6.2% Dominant Segment Plain Woven Linen Dominant Region Europe Key Market Drivers Growing environmental concerns

Increasing use of linen fabric Companies Profiled Vivid Line

World Linen & Textile Company

Interloom

Libeco

Baltic flax

Limageda

Siulas

China Linen Textile Industry Ltd

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-linen-cloth-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global linen cloth market growth include Vivid Line, World Linen & Textile Company, Interloom, Libeco, Baltic flax, Limageda, Siulas, and China Linen Textile Industry Ltd, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-linen-cloth-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global linen cloth market based on product type, application, distribution channel and region

Global Linen Cloth Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Plain woven linen Loosely woven linen Sheeting Linen Damask Linen

Global Linen Cloth Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Apparel Towels Others

Global Linen Cloth Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Large and Small Retail Stores Online Retail

Global Linen Cloth Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Linen Cloth Market US Canada Latin America Linen Cloth Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Linen Cloth Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Linen Cloth Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Linen Cloth Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Linen Cloth Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-linen-cloth-market/#tab-ux_global_tab



Key Questions Answered in the Linen Cloth Report:

What will be the market value of the global linen cloth market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global linen cloth market?

What are the market drivers of the global linen cloth market?

What are the key trends in the global linen cloth market?

Which is the leading region in the global linen cloth market?

What are the major companies operating in the global linen cloth market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global linen cloth market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-linen-cloth-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245