Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2030 – Latest Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry report on bio-surfactant category, the Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market value is estimated at US$ 4.6 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

MELs (mannosylerythritol lipids) are a type of natural biosurfactant produced by yeast species such as Candida, Pseudozyma, and Ustilago. These surface-active chemicals have gotten a lot of interest because of their unique features and wide variety of applications in various industries.

MELs are used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Their adaptability helps to the market's expansion. Continuous research and technological breakthroughs in biotechnology and fermentation methods have made it easier and less expensive to create MELs at scale, fueling their market expansion.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Mg/g) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mannosylerythritol-lipids-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, household segment is anticipated to dominate the market it is the major application area of monosylerythritol lipids.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global mannosylerythritol lipids market in the near future. Increasing awareness, stringent government regulations and rising demand for bio-based products are the reason for penetration of market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 5.6 million Growth Rate 5.2% Dominant Segment Household Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer preference for natural products

Growing demand for eco-friendly products in the detergent industry Companies Profiled Biotopia Co ltd

Toyobo Corporation Ltd

Soliance

Jeneil Biotech Inc.

Damy Chemicals

Ecover

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Agae Technologies

Suraya Corporation Ltd

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mannosylerythritol-lipids-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market include,

In March 2022, Kao Corporation encouraged a more inclusive approach to beauty with the development of the Wakati-brand, which was created specifically for women with hair types three to four, and primarily for kinks, coils, and curls.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global mannosylerythritol lipids market growth include Biotopia Co ltd, Toyobo Corporation Ltd, Soliance, Jeneil Biotech Inc., Damy Chemicals, Ecover, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Agae Technologies, and Suraya Corporation Ltd, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mannosylerythritol-lipids-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global mannosylerythritol lipids market based on application, end user and region

Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Mg/g), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Oilfield chemicals Skin care Surfactants Medical Household Agrochemical Food processing Others

Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Mg/g), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Oil & Gas Personal Care Healthcare

Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Mg/g), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market US Canada Latin America Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mannosylerythritol-lipids-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Mannosylerythritol Lipids Report:

What will be the market value of the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market?

What are the market drivers of the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market?

What are the key trends in the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market?

Which is the leading region in the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Mannosylerythritol Lipids market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mannosylerythritol-lipids-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245