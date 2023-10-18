Baltic Horizon Fund: registration of listing prospectus

Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 8 May 2023 of completion of the non-public subscription of 5-year bonds worth EUR 42 million and the intention to list the bonds on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange. On 1 August 2023 Baltic Horizon Fund made a partial early redemption of the bonds resulting the current total nominal amount of the bonds being EUR 34,499,997.

The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority approved the prospectus for listing and admission to trading of the bonds on 16 October 2023. The first trading day of the bonds on Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange will be on or about 25 October 2023. Baltic Horizon Fund will publish the prospectus and the Estonian translation thereof on its website before the start of the first trading day.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

