Five Ovation-Supported Research Abstracts Presented at ASRM 2023

Nashville, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility teams presented three poster and two oral presentations at the 2023 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 14-18, 2023.

“ASRM is an event that we look forward to and work toward every year because it provides us so many opportunities to learn and share with other experts in reproductive medicine,” says Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, Ph.D., HCLD/CC, Ovation’s vice president of scientific advancement. “We are very excited to have been invited to showcase many of our latest research findings, produced in collaboration with our physician partners and key suppliers of advanced reproductive technologies, such as artificial intelligence.”



This year’s Ovation-supported presentations covered advances in intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), embryo vitrification, and the use of AI in embryo selection.

Oral Presentations

O-1 – CLINICAL EVALUATION OF A MACHINE LEARNING MODEL FOR EMBRYO SELECTION: A DOUBLE-BLINDED RANDOMIZED COMPARATIVE READER STUDY

Oleksii O. Barash, PhD1, Fernanda Murillo Armijo, BS, MS2, Justina Hyunjii Cho, MA, MS3, Vaishali Suraj, MS4, Kevin E Loewke, PhD4, Jason E Swain, PhD5, Kathleen A Miller, DHSc6, and Matthew VerMilyea, HCLD, PhD7

(1)Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area, San Ramon, CA, (2)Alife Health, Inc., Cambridge, MA, (3)Alife Health, Inc., (4)Alife Health, Inc., San Francisco, CA, (5)CCRM Fertility, Lone Tree, CO, (6)IVF Florida Reproductive Associates, Margate, FL, (7)Ovation Fertility, Austin, TX

O-179 – DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ALGORITHM FOR IDENTIFICATION OF EUPLOID EMBRYOS WITH HIGH MORPHOLOGICAL QUALITY DURING IVF

Matthew VerMilyea, HCLD, PhD1, Sonya M Diakiw, PhD2, Jonathan MM Hall, BSC, PhD3, Carla Giménez, PhD Student4, Laura Conversa Martínez, PhD Student5, Marcos Meseguer, PhD4, Kathleen A Miller, DHSc6, Kathleen Devine, MD7, Tuc Van Nguyen, PhD8, Don Perugini, PhD8 and Michelle Perugini, PhD9

(1)Ovation Fertility, San Antonio, TX, (2)Life Whisperer Diagnostics Inc (a subsidiary of Presagen), San Francisco, CA, (3)Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics, Adelaide, SA, Australia, (4)IVIRMA Global, Valencia, Spain, (5)IVI Foundation - La Fe Health Research Institute, Valencia, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain, (6)IVF Florida Reproductive Associates, Margate, FL, (7)Shady Grove Fertility, Rockville, MD, (8)Presagen and Life Whisperer, Adelaide, SA, Australia, (9)San Francisco Bay Area, Los Gatos, CA

Poster Presentations

P-9 – AUTOMATED MORPHOLOGY GRADING OF BLASTOCYST STAGE EMBRYOS FROM A SINGLE IMAGE USING DEEP LEARNING

Zeyu Chang, MS1, Justina Hyunjii Cho, MA, MS2, Denny Sakkas, PhD3, Kathleen A Miller, DHSc4, Matthew VerMilyea, HCLD, PhD5, Oleksii O. Barash, PhD6, and Kevin E Loewke, PhD1

(1)Alife Health, Inc., San Francisco, CA, (2)Alife Health, Inc., (3)Boston IVF, Waltham, MA, (4)IVF Florida Reproductive Associates, Margate, FL, (5)Ovation Fertility, Austin, TX, (6) Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area, San Ramon, CA

P-89 – EFFECT OF REDUCING THE VITRIFICATION AND WARMING TIMES ON BLASTOCYST SURVIVAL AND PREGNANCY RATES

Khalied Kaskar, HCLD, PhD1, Kristin R. Sieren, MS1, Vonda M Brabner, BS, MSC1, Brogan R Huneke, BS1, Lindsey VerMilyea, MS2, Matthew VerMilyea, HCLD, PhD1, and Kaylen Silverberg, MD3

(1)Ovation Fertility, Austin, TX, (2)Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Santa Ana, CA, (3)Texas Fertility Center, Austin, TX

P-101 – FEASIBILITY OF INJECTING IMMATURE M1 OOCYTES IN TERMS OF BLASTOCYST AND EUPLOIDY RATES

Haley N Teets, BS1, Khalied Kaskar, HCLD, PhD1, Matthew VerMilyea, HCLD, PhD1 and Kaylen Silverberg, MD2

(1)Ovation Fertility, Austin, TX, (2)Texas Fertility Center, Austin, TX

Ovation research presented at ASRM 2023 is available at www.OvationFertility.com/Research .

