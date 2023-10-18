ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 OCTOBER 2023 AT 10.00 EEST

CHANGE NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING ROBIT’S PERSONNEL IN FINLAND COMPLETED

The change negotiations concerning Robit Plc’s and Robit Finland Ltd’s personnel in Finland have ended. The company disclosed the initiation of the change negotiations with a press release on 2 October 2023.

As a result of the change negotiations the company decided to terminate four persons considering the company’s current situation and future business needs and goals. In addition to the redundancies, three fixed-term employment relationships will not be continued when they end.

In addition, the company has decided to start part-time temporary layoffs covering the entire personnel. The temporary layoffs will be implemented in two phases. The first phase of temporary layoffs will be implemented during the last quarter of 2023. The second phase of temporary layoffs will be implemented during the first quarter of 2024, if the production and financial situation requires.

The company has an ongoing cost-savings program. Overall, the company is targeting savings of around EUR 5 million from the 2022 level through the cost-savings program. The program was announced in Robit Plc’s Interim Report published on 28 April 2023. The recent change negotiations are a part of Robit Plc’s cost-savings program. The target of the program is to adjust the cost structure of the business in response to the prevailing market conditions on a short-term as well as ensure the company’s profitability and growth prerequisites on a long-term.

