Sosei Heptares’ President & CEO Chris Cargill Wins Executive of the Year at the Citeline Pharma Intelligence Awards Japan 2023

Tokyo, Japan, and Cambridge, UK, 18 October 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“Sosei Heptares” or “the Company”; TSE: 4565), an international biopharmaceutical company and world-leader in GPCR-focused structure-based drug design (SBDD) and development, is pleased to announce its President & CEO, Chris Cargill has won Executive of the Year for the second year running at the Citeline Pharma Intelligence Awards Japan 2023 held yesterday in Tokyo.

The Citeline Pharma Intelligence Awards Japan, the Japanese rendition of the prestigious global Scrip Awards, which have been running for 18 years, recognize outstanding advancements and innovations in Japanese pharma and biotech, highlighting Japan’s integral role in the global healthcare market. The categories were judged by a panel of industry experts within academia and business, from around Japan.

The Executive of the Year award acknowledges Mr. Cargill’s exemplary leadership throughout the qualifying period (1 January 2022-30 June 2023), together with his career achievements, influence within the industry and characteristics that make a good leader. Key among the multiple milestones that the Company has achieved are new technology, discovery and licensing deals designed to leverage and expand the application of its novel StaR technology and SBDD platform; the advancement of wholly owned and partnered portfolio candidates into new clinical trials; enhancement and expansion of the R&D team capabilities; and the Group’s transition to the Prime market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Chris Cargill, President & CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: “I am honored to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row. Sosei Heptares is a highly ambitious and driven company and the achievements that we have made would not be possible without the hard work of our team in Japan and the UK. I would like to thank everyone for their continued dedication as we strive to achieve our vision to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions bringing innovative medicines to patients worldwide and creating value for all stakeholders.”

About Sosei Heptares

Sosei Heptares is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing life-changing medicines based on world-class science to patients globally. Our vision is to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions.

Our global business combines our world-leading GPCR-targeted StaR® technology, structure-based drug design and early development capabilities in the UK with a highly experienced clinical development capability and a commercial operation in Japan.

We are leveraging these capabilities to generate and advance a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases. We intend to develop these opportunities for patients in Japan and globally both internally and through our partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies and emerging technology companies.

Sosei Heptares operates from key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

