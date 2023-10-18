US and EUCAN Digital Marketing Metrics and Trends in Type 2 Diabetes, 2023 Study - Novo Nordisk's Ozempic.com Achieved the Highest Total Traffic Across T2D Patient Brand Sites in the US

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Type 2 Diabetes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in type 2 diabetes (T2D), including branded websites for patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs), unbranded websites, and social media accounts.

Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, digital display advertising (DDA), paid search engine optimization (SEO), and social media post interaction. Countries include the US, 4EU (Italy, France, Germany, and Spain), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN).

Novo Nordisk's Ozempic.com achieved the highest total traffic across T2D patient brand sites in the US, with over 23 million visitors between April 2022-March 2023, followed by Eli Lilly's Trulicity.com and AstraZeneca's Farxiga.com. The highest proportion of traffic to branded patient T2D websites originated from direct sources, followed by organic. Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus.com had the highest proportion of direct traffic. Mounjaro.com was supported by the most paid SEO at over 17,000 keywords and the most DDA at approximately $38.5 million.



AstraZeneca's Farxiga-hcp.com achieved the highest traffic across branded T2D HCP sites in the US, with over 200,000 visitors between April 2022-March 2023. This was followed by Sanofi's Toujeopro.com with 94,000 visits. No DDA was detected for most HCP brand sites. Farxiga-hcp was supported by the most paid SEO at over 3,000 keywords.



Novo Nordisk's Diabeteseducation.novocare.com achieved the highest total traffic across T2D unbranded sites in the US, with over 450,000 visitors during April 2022-March 2023. The highest proportion of traffic to unbranded T2D websites in the US originated from direct search, followed by referral and organic. Sanofi spent approximately $2,300 on DDA for its Teamingupfordiabetes.com. Novo Nordisk's Getrealaboutdiabetes.com had the only detected paid SEO with over 1,800 keywords during April 2022-March 2023.



Between April 2022-March 2023, 174 social media posts related to T2D were detected from pharma accounts in the US, including Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly. The post with the most interaction (2.2%) was from Novo Nordisk's Facebook account on diabetes awareness month.



Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus.ca achieved the highest total traffic across T2D branded sites in EUCAN, with over 31,000 visits from April 2022 to March 2023. This was followed by Novo Nordisk's Tresiba.ca (28,000).



Between April 2022-March 2023, AstraZeneca's Zuckerkrank.de achieved the highest traffic across T2D unbranded websites in EUCAN with approximately 760,000 visits, followed by Novo Nordisk's Diabete.fr with approximately 490,000 visits. DDA spend ($4,000) and paid SEO (110 keywords) were only detected for Diabete.fr.



In EUCAN, 293 social media posts related to T2D were detected from pharma, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly's, AstraZeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim. The post with the most interaction (6.8%) was from Novo Nordisk's Italian Facebook account, discussing the prevention of the occurrence of cardiovascular disease in people with T2D.



