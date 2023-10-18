Global Tissue Ablation Market Expected to Reach $16.02 Billion by 2028: Impact of Rising Cancer Incidence Explored

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Ablation Market (2023-2028) by Type, Technology, Indication, Treatment, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tissue Ablation Market is estimated to be USD 11.08 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.02 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.65%.

Market Segmentation



The Global Tissue Ablation Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Indication, Treatment, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Minimally Invasive Surgery and Open Surgery.

By Technology, the market is classified into Radiofrequency Ablation, Ultrasound Ablation, Laser-Based Ablation, Irreversible Electroporation, Cryoablation Devices, Microwaves Ablation, Hydrothermal Ablation, and External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT).

By Indication, the market is classified into Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Urology Disorders, Joint Pains, and Others.

By Treatment, the market is classified into Surgical ablation, Laparoscopic ablation, and Percutaneous ablation.

By Application, the market is classified into Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cancer Patients

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Geriatric Population

Increased Use of Medical Lasers for Oncology Procedures

Restraints

Stringent Regulations & Approvals

Presence of Alternative Treatment Options

Opportunities

Growing Technological Advancements in Ablation Devices

Development in Robotic Navigation Technologies

Accessibility to Advanced Laser Ablation Treatments

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals







Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Alpinion Medical System

Atricure, Inc.

AngioDynamics

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co.

EDAP TMS S.A.

Ethicon, Inc.

Galil Medical, Inc.

HealthTronics, Inc.

HS Hospital Service S.p.A

Medtronic PLC

Mermaid Medical

Misonix, Inc.

Neuwave Medical, Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Smith and Nephew PLC

SonaCare Medical

Stryker Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

