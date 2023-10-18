$20+ Billion Customer Experience Management Markets by Offering, Touchpoint, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Experience Management Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Touchpoint, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer experience management market is estimated to be worth USD 11.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2%

The market study encompasses an analysis of the customer experience management market across various segments. Its primary objective is to estimate market size and growth potential within these segments, which include offering, touchpoint, deployment type, organization size, verticals, and regions.

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, offering insights into their company profiles, noteworthy observations related to products and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The Asia Pacific region, with its unique blend of technological advancements and a rapidly expanding consumer landscape, represents a fertile ground for cultivating customer-centric strategies. As businesses increasingly recognize the value of tailored engagements, data-driven insights, and streamlined interactions, the Asia Pacific market emerges as a hotbed of innovation in the field of customer experience management.

Fueled by a commitment to digital transformation and a cultural emphasis on customer satisfaction, businesses in this region are ideally positioned to spearhead the evolution of customer experience practices. The Asia Pacific's growing economic significance and technological prowess position it as a pivotal driver of growth, poised to redefine global standards in customer interactions and experiences.

The customer experience management market is currently undergoing significant expansion, driven by technological innovations and a heightened focus on delivering exceptional customer interactions. Companies are harnessing the potential of customer experience management solutions to customize engagements, gather actionable insights, and provide consistent experiences across various touchpoints.

This shift in paradigm is revolutionizing the way companies engage with customers, leading to enhanced loyalty and the cultivation of brand advocacy. From data analytics to personalized strategies, customer experience management solutions are reshaping industries, fostering satisfaction, and promoting sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving market.

In terms of competitive assessment, the report provides a comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players such as Adobe, IBM, Oracle, Avaya, Nice, Nokia, SAP, OpenText, Tech Mahindra, Verint Systems, Zendesk, Teradata, Sprinklr, Medallia, InMoment, SAS, Clarabridge, Sitecore, NGDATA, Amperity, Mixpanel, Segment.io, Skyvera, MindTouch, Algonomy, and Sogolytics.

The services segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

As businesses increasingly recognize the significance of holistic customer experience management strategies, the demand for specialized services is expected to surge. These services encompass a range of offerings, from consulting and implementation to training and support.

With a focus on tailoring solutions to meet specific business needs and enhance customer engagement, the services segment plays a pivotal role in guiding companies towards achieving their customer satisfaction and loyalty goals. This emphasis on comprehensive services is set to contribute significantly to the growth trajectory of the customer experience management market, underscoring its importance in enabling successful CEM implementation.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

Large Enterprises are poised to maintain a significant market share in the customer experience management landscape throughout the forecast period.

Their extensive resources, technological capabilities, and established market presence enable them to adopt sophisticated customer-centric strategies. By focusing on tailored interactions, data-driven insights, and seamless multichannel engagement, Large Enterprises are leading the way in implementing advanced customer experience management solutions.

This proactive approach allows them to leverage analytics, artificial intelligence, and cutting-edge platforms, thus enhancing customer satisfaction and solidifying their competitive edge. As the market continues to evolve, the enduring influence of Large Enterprises is set to shape the course of the industry, sustaining their substantial market share.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $20.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Need to Enhance Customer Loyalty to Drive Market

Solutions Segment to Lead Market in 2023

Managed Services Segment to Account for Larger Share in 2023

Deployment & Integration Services Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Retail Segment to Lead Market in 2023

Cloud Segment to Lead Market in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

Solutions Segment and Australia & New Zealand to Account for Significant Share in 2023

India to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Increased Need to Establish Learning Behavior with Customers

Demand for Enhanced Customer Satisfaction and Responsiveness

Need for Companies to Drive Increased Customer Loyalty

Focus on Establishing Coordination Among Customer Contact Channels and Customer Experience Management Personnel

Growing Emphasis on Customer Lifetime Value

Rising Demand for Customer Experience Management Solutions

Need for Better Customer Engagement Strategy

Need for Cem Solutions to Reduce Customer Churn Rates

Need to Maintain Customer Engagement Through Omnichannel

Restraints

Use of Incomplete Data while Calculating Ce Matrix

Data Synchronization Complexities

Opportunities

Growth in Collection of Information Using Single Platform

Increasing Use of Insights to Predict Customer Intents

Increasing Extraction of Information Extracted from CEM Solutions for Optimal Strategies

Challenges

Lack of Innovation

Difficulty in Ensuring Ce Roi

Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security

Difficulty in Getting Different Ce Feedback Through Channels

Lack of Synchronization in Customer Experience Data Collected from Different Touchpoints Within Various Domains

Evolution of Customer Experience Management Technology

Manual Interaction (Pre-Digital Era)

Emergence of Digital Channels (Late 20th Century)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems (1990S-Early 2000S)

Multichannel Engagement (Mid-2000S-Early 2010S)

Analytics and Data-Driven Insights (Mid-2010S)

Omnichannel Experience (Late 2010S)

Artificial Intelligence and Personalization (Late 2010S-Early 2020S)

Real-Time Engagement (Early 2020S)

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics (Present and Beyond)

Future Direction of Customer Experience Management Market

Hyper-Personalization

Predictive Customer Service

Emotional and Sentimental Analysis

Seamless Omnichannel Experience

Voice and Natural Language Interfaces

Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

Collaborative Customer Experience

Human-Ai Collaboration

Data Integration and Unified Customer Profiles

Ethical AI and Privacy

Impact of Customer Experience Management on Adjacent Niche Technologies

Big Data and Analytics

Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

Chatbots and Natural Language Processing

Biometric Identification

Robotics and Automation

Technology Analysis

Big Data and Analytics

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers/Buyers

Use Cases

Oracle

Sap

Opentext

Inmoment

Medallia

Sitecore

Clarabridge

Nokia

Oracle

Opentext

Company Profiles

Major Players

Oracle

Adobe

Sap

Ibm

Avaya

Opentext

Nice

Sas

Verint Systems

Teradata

Tech Mahindra

Nokia

Inmoment

Zendesk

Sitecore

Sprinklr

Medallia

Startups/SMEs

Mixpanel

Ngdata

Algonomy

Skyvera

Amperity

Clarabridge

Mindtouch

Sogolytics

Segment.Io

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utj8kl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment