United States Smart Home Buyer Journey Report 2023: Latest Trending Data on Consumer Purchase Behavior and Preferences

This flagship consumer study provides the latest trending data on consumer purchase behavior and preferences that are essential for smart home marketing strategies.

Key performance indicators such as smart home product adoption and purchase intention by device categories are included, as are buyer's journey elements such as purchase channels, brand consideration, and installation preferences. The study evaluates product bundling as an important and growing merchandising strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Smart Home Device Ownership

Growing Device Categories

Size of Device Ownership Segments and # of Smart Home Devices Owned

Number of Platform Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel

Reasons for Purchasing Smart Home Devices

Buying Patterns of Recent Smart Home Device Purchasers

Core Smart Home Devices

Smart Home Adoption

Smart Home Device Ownership

Number of Smart Home Devices

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Tech Affinity, by Smart Home Device Ownership

Diffusion of Innovation: Tech Adopter Segments

Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments

Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership

Smart Appliance Ownership

Smart Home Control Trends

Home Control App Usage

Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units

Overall Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership

Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device

Primary Control Method of Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Smart Home Platform Preferences

Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Most Used Smart Home Device Control Platform

Number of Platform Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Number of Platform Used to Control Smart Home Devices by Smart Home Device Ownership

Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders

Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability

Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability

Smart Devices: Familiarity

Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit

Smart Devices: Affordability

Recent Device Purchases and Triggers

Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy

Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases

Smart Appliance Purchases

Smart Home Devices: Purchase Price

Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices

Reasons for Purchasing Smart Home Devices

The Power of Product Bundles

Number of Smart Home Devices Purchased, Among Buyers

Core Smart Home Device List

Households That Bought 2+ Devices From Core List Last Year

Reason for Purchasing Bundle Services & Products

Satisfaction Level with Extra Items Purchased in the Bundle

Frequency of Using Extra Items in the Bundle

Households That Bought 1+ Devices From Core List in the Prior 12 Months Grouped by Bundle Behavior

Inhibitors to Purchasing Multi-Packs of Smart Home Devices

Attitudes Toward Product Bundle Purchase for Additional Cost

High Likelihood to Purchase Product Bundle by Smart Home Device Count Segments

Adopting, Replacing, and Installing Smart Home Devices

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Not Purchases (Gifts, and Pre-installation)

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Focus on Gifts and Pre-installed

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Focus on Purchases

Smart Security & Safety Devices: Professional Installation

Smart Energy Devices: Professional Installation

Smart Home Devices Purchase: First Time vs. Return Purchase

Reason for Replace or Upgrade Smart Home Devices

Brand Considerations and Choices

Smart Home Product Purchase Considerations

Smart Safety & Security Device: Top 5 Brands Purchased

Smart Energy, Lighting and Appliances: Top 5 Brands Purchased

Purchase Intentions

Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Devices

Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance

Smart Appliance Version Purchase Intention

Appendix

Demographic Breakdown of Tech Adopter Segments

Housing-related Demographic Breakdown of Tech Adopter Segments

Defining Heads of Internet Households

