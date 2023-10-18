United States Smart Home Buyer Journey Report 2023: Latest Trending Data on Consumer Purchase Behavior and Preferences

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Smart Home Buyer Journey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This flagship consumer study provides the latest trending data on consumer purchase behavior and preferences that are essential for smart home marketing strategies.
Key performance indicators such as smart home product adoption and purchase intention by device categories are included, as are buyer's journey elements such as purchase channels, brand consideration, and installation preferences. The study evaluates product bundling as an important and growing merchandising strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Growing Device Categories
- Size of Device Ownership Segments and # of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Number of Platform Used to Control Smart Home Devices
- Smart Home Device Affordable & Value Groups
- Smart Home Product Purchase Channel
- Reasons for Purchasing Smart Home Devices
- Buying Patterns of Recent Smart Home Device Purchasers
- Core Smart Home Devices
Smart Home Adoption
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Number of Smart Home Devices
- Average Smart Home Devices Owned
- Tech Affinity, by Smart Home Device Ownership
- Diffusion of Innovation: Tech Adopter Segments
- Smart Home Device Owners/User Segments
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership
- Smart Appliance Ownership
Smart Home Control Trends
- Home Control App Usage
- Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units
- Overall Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership
- Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device
- Primary Control Method of Energy, Lighting, Water Device
Smart Home Platform Preferences
- Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices
- Most Used Smart Home Device Control Platform
- Number of Platform Used to Control Smart Home Devices
- Number of Platform Used to Control Smart Home Devices by Smart Home Device Ownership
- Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders
Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability
- Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability
- Smart Devices: Familiarity
- Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit
- Smart Devices: Affordability
Recent Device Purchases and Triggers
- Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy
- Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases
- Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases
- Smart Appliance Purchases
- Smart Home Devices: Purchase Price
- Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices
- Reasons for Purchasing Smart Home Devices
The Power of Product Bundles
- Number of Smart Home Devices Purchased, Among Buyers
- Core Smart Home Device List
- Households That Bought 2+ Devices From Core List Last Year
- Reason for Purchasing Bundle Services & Products
- Satisfaction Level with Extra Items Purchased in the Bundle
- Frequency of Using Extra Items in the Bundle
- Households That Bought 1+ Devices From Core List in the Prior 12 Months Grouped by Bundle Behavior
- Inhibitors to Purchasing Multi-Packs of Smart Home Devices
- Attitudes Toward Product Bundle Purchase for Additional Cost
- High Likelihood to Purchase Product Bundle by Smart Home Device Count Segments
Adopting, Replacing, and Installing Smart Home Devices
- Smart Home Device Acquisition Method
- Smart Home Product Purchase Channel
- Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Not Purchases (Gifts, and Pre-installation)
- Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Focus on Gifts and Pre-installed
- Smart Home Device Acquisition Method - Focus on Purchases
- Smart Security & Safety Devices: Professional Installation
- Smart Energy Devices: Professional Installation
- Smart Home Devices Purchase: First Time vs. Return Purchase
- Reason for Replace or Upgrade Smart Home Devices
Brand Considerations and Choices
- Smart Home Product Purchase Considerations
- Smart Safety & Security Device: Top 5 Brands Purchased
- Smart Energy, Lighting and Appliances: Top 5 Brands Purchased
Purchase Intentions
- Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Devices
- Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device
- Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance
- Smart Appliance Version Purchase Intention
Appendix
- Demographic Breakdown of Tech Adopter Segments
- Housing-related Demographic Breakdown of Tech Adopter Segments
- Defining Heads of Internet Households
