Rising Demand for Silicone Sealants Propels US Construction Silicones Market to $1.2 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Construction Silicones Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The US construction silicones market is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of $860 million in 2022 and an anticipated increase to $1,199.69 million by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

Factors Driving Growth: The growth of the US construction silicones market is attributed to several factors, including the rising popularity of modern architecture, increased DIY activities, the adoption of green building practices, demand for waterproofing solutions, infrastructure development, silicone painting, and housing unit renovations. Longevity of Silicone Sealants: Silicone sealants, a prominent product in the construction silicones market, offer a distinct advantage with their longer lifespan compared to organic materials used in similar applications. This longevity contributes to the increased demand for construction silicones in the US. Commercial Sector Glazing: High-quality silicones are in demand for glazing applications in the commercial sector. The growth in commercial space construction across the US is driving demand for construction silicones. Green Building Practices: The adoption of green building practices is expected to fuel demand for construction silicones, particularly in applications related to UV ray protection and fire resistance. Insulated glass units are also gaining popularity to resist UV rays.

Segmentation & Forecast:

Product Market Insights (2022-2028):

Sealants

Adhesives

Coatings

Others

Application Market Insights (2022-2028):

Roofing

Sealing

Flooring

Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028):

Public & Commercial Infrastructure

Residential

Industrial

Market Structure:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the US Construction Silicones Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendors:

Dow

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Elkem

Sika AG

Other Prominent Vendors:

Henkel AG & Co. KG

Mapei, S.p.A.

BASF SE

3M

PPG Industries

H.B. Fuller Company

Milliken & Company

CHT Germany GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

REISS MANUFACTURING, INC.

Arkema Group

Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the US construction silicones market, offering valuable insights into market dynamics, key growth enablers, restraints, trends, and both demand and supply aspects. It also profiles leading companies and other prominent players in the market.







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 66 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER - 1: US Construction Silicones Market Overview

CHAPTER - 2: US Construction Silicones Market Segmentation Data

CHAPTER 3: US Construction Silicones Market Prospects & Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: US Construction Silicones Market Overview

CHAPTER - 5: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1dyyp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment