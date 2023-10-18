United States Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study 2023: The Single Largest Online Catalogue of Sports Marketing and Business Data

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study in the United States" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single largest online catalogue of sports marketing and business data.

The Sports Fan Analytics & Trends study provides you with key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics, trending since 2011, drawing upon nationwide consumer surveys, across 18 sport categories.

Fan Behavior and Analytics

With this study, you gain a comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace covering TV viewership, online viewership, attendance, social media, sponsorship influence indices, mobile device consumption patterns, consumer product brand preferences, fantasy sports, logo apparel purchasing, sports venues, and favorite professional and college team rankings.

Highlights of the Study

Key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics.

Utilizes nationwide consumer surveys to provide comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace

Data sets across 18 different sports, inclusive of Major and Minor Sports: NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, Golf, Tennis, Running, College Football, College Basketball, NASCAR, IndyCar, Lacrosse (MLL/NLL), Soccer (non-USA), Minor League Baseball, Minor League Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts

Key Attributes Reported On:

TV & Online Viewership

Attendance

Social Media

Sponsorship Influence Indices

Mobile Device Consumption Patterns

Consumer Product Brand Preferences

Fantasy Sports Involvement

Logo Apparel Purchasing

Sports Venues

Favorite/Most Popular Team Rankings

Demographics

Target Audience Includes:

Advertising and marketing agencies

Consulting firms conducting competitive intelligence on behalf of clients

PR firms

Corporate sponsors

Teams

Leagues

Sports media

Financial services

Social media networks

Social media firms and digital marketing agencies

Companies Mentioned

Adidas

American Express

Amazon

American

Apple

AT&T

Bank of America

Bud Light

Chick-fil-A

Charles Schwab

Coca-Cola

Coors Light

Diet Coke

Doritos

Enterprise

Fidelity

Ford

Gatorade

GEICO

Hertz

Lays

MasterCard

McDonald's

Monster

Nike

Red Bull

Samsung

Southwest

State Farm

Toyota

Verizon

Vitamin Water

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5z1e9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.