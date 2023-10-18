Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Size, Market Share, Competitive Insights, Trends, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market size is valued at US$ 1,326.7 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 22% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global placental stem cell collection and storage market has been driven by several factors. Increased awareness among expecting parents about the potential benefits of placental stem cell banking has been a significant driver. As people become more informed about the various therapeutic applications and potentially life-saving treatments that can be derived from placental stem cells, the demand for collection and storage services has risen.

Further, the field of regenerative medicine, which aims to replace or regenerate human cells, tissues, or organs to restore normal function, has been expanding. Placental stem cells offer significant potential in regenerative medicine due to their versatility and ability to differentiate into various cell types. As research and clinical trials continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of placental stem cells in treating various diseases and conditions, the demand for their collection and storage has grown.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the placental stem cell collection & storage market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the placental stem cell collection & storage market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the type, sample collection and transportation segment is anticipated to capture significant share as the market is anticipated to witness growing demand for personalized medicine.

Based on the Application, drug discovery is anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the rising issues of diseases like cancer, blood disorders, and immune system disorders among others.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,326.7 million Market Size Forecast US$ 5,351.3 million Growth Rate 22% Dominant Segment Sample Collection & Transportation Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness of the potential benefits of placental stem cell therapy

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Rising disposable incomes

Increasing investments in research and development Companies Profiled CBR Systems, Inc

Cordlife India

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

ESPERITE N.V.

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Smart Cells International Limited

Vita 34

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and therapy companies operating and contributing significantly to the placental stem cell collection & storage market growth include CBR Systems, Inc, Cordlife India, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., ESPERITE N.V., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc, Global Cord Blood Corporation, Smart Cells International Limited, and Vita 34, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the placental stem cell collection & storage market based on type, application, and region

Global Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Therapies), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Sample Preservation and Storage Sample Analysis Sample Processing Sample Collection and Transportation

Global Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Therapies), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Personalized Banking Applications Research Applications Disease Treatment Studies Life Science Research Drug Discovery Hematopoietic Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Others

Global Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Therapies), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market US Canada Latin America Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Placental Stem Cell Collection & Storage Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

