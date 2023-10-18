Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Report 2023-2028: Cloud-Based PKI Solutions Surging in Popularity - Ensuring Scalable and Secure Cybersecurity

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by Component (HSM, Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT& Telecom), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's digitally driven world, safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring trust in online transactions are of utmost importance. As a result, the global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) market has emerged as a vital domain for forward-thinking businesses. With the surge in cyberattacks and increasing regulatory compliance requirements, the robust encryption, authentication, and digital signature capabilities offered by PKI have become essential.

The global PKI market is projected to be worth USD 13.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. PKI is essential for ensuring trust and security in digital interactions, protecting sensitive data, and enabling secure online transactions. This comprehensive PKI market research report equips businesses with the knowledge to capitalize on emerging trends and secure their digital future.

The cloud segment within the PKI market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, reflecting a broader shift toward cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Cloud-based PKI offers scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for organizations adapting to the evolving digital landscape. With the world increasingly relying on remote work and secure access to digital resources, cloud-based PKI is a key driver of trust and security.

The Asia Pacific region is also poised for significant growth in the PKI market, underlining the importance of strengthening digital security and trust across diverse industries. With a growing population of internet users and a thriving e-commerce ecosystem, PKI is crucial for securing online transactions, protecting critical data, and building trust in digital identities.

The major players in the public key infrastructure market are Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SECARDEO GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US), Softlock (Egypt), SSL.com (US), LAWtrust (South Africa), SecureMetric (Malaysia), Stormshield (France), and Enigma Information Security Systems (US).

