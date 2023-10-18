Global Salt Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $30 During 2022-2027 - Increase in Production of Chloralkali Chemicals and Increased Demand for Processed Foods Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salt Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The salt market is forecasted to grow by USD 30.81 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.21%

This study identifies the increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by wide range of industrial applications of salt, increase in production of chloralkali chemicals, and increased demand for processed foods. Also, growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production and increasing demand for micronized salt will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the salt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading salt market vendors. Also, the salt market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Atisale SpA

Besto Salt Co.

BRAS DEL PORT S.A

Cargill Inc.

Ciech SA

Compass Minerals International Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

KS Aktiengesellschaft

MITSUI and CO. LTD.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Salinen Austria AG

SAN FRANCISCO SALT CO

Solvay SA

Stone Canyon Industries Holdings Inc.

Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tate and Lyle PLC

Wacker Chemie AG

Kopalnia Soli w Klodawie





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global salt market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Brine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Vacuum pan salt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kshdw6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.