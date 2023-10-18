New Report Forecasts Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing Industry in the U.S. to Reach $135.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing, Including Valves, Plumbing, Bearings, Fluid Power, Guns and Ammunition (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing industry in the United States is on track to reach a substantial valuation of $135.5 Billion by the year 2030, according to a comprehensive industry report recently published. The report, featuring key findings, benchmarks, historic data, growth rates, and forecasts, provides invaluable insights into this dynamic sector.

Key Findings:

The Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing, including Valves, Plumbing, Bearings, Fluid Power, Guns, and Ammunition Industry (U.S.) is projected to reach a remarkable $135,514,857,513 by the year 2030.

The report includes vital industry-specific metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates, and forecasts, offering a one-stop resource for industry professionals, analysts, and stakeholders.

Core Benefits to Customers:

Comprehensive overview of industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics, and metrics in one package. Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies. Deep industry and company financials.

This Report Features:

Historical data. Revenue forecasts, growth rates, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Operating ratios. Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and specific leading companies. Benchmarking this industry against all U.S. industries. Detailed profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S-based companies.

Pages: 78

Statistical Tables Provided: 33

Charts Provided: 21

Geographic Focus: United States

Designed to Benefit:

Analysis and Financial Modeling Professionals

Investment Professionals

Lenders

M&A Advisors

Appraisers

Consultants

According to the report, this industry analysis and research are provided by a publisher with a solid reputation across diverse areas, including energy and utilities, finance and investment, healthcare and biotechnology, and engineering and research.

Key Data:

Industry Summary:

Revenues historical through 2022.

Revenues projected through 2030.

Employee Count 2014-2022.

Annual Growth Rate in 2022.

CAGR from 2014 through 2022.

CAGR from 2022 through 2030.

Profiles and rankings of top U.S. companies.

Employment and Establishments:

Number of Firms from 2014-2022.

Number of Establishments from 2014-2022.

Employees from 2019-2022.

Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment from 2014-2022.

Sales per Employee.

Average Annual Operating Ratios.

Revenue Compared to All Industries.

Expenses Compared to All Industries.

Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries.

Benchmarks:

Comparison of Revenues, Profits, and Taxes to All Industries.

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies:

Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement from 2014-2022.

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked:

In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S-Based Corporations.

Top Companies Ranked by: Market Capitalization Employees Revenue Net Income 3-Year Revenue Growth 3-Year Income Growth Return on Assets Return on Equity Return on Invested Capital



List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies:

Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages for 2022.

Income Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow Statements.

Companies Profiled:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Timken Company (The)

Entegris Inc

Vista Outdoor Inc

Moog Inc

Steel Partners Holdings LP

Zurn Water Solutions Corp

Mueller Water Products Inc

Axon Enterprise Inc

RBC Bearings Inc

This comprehensive industry report serves as an invaluable resource for industry professionals and stakeholders seeking to gain a deep understanding of the Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing industry in the United States.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdtrsd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.