Automotive Infotainment Market Set to Soar Past USD 15.55 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Automotive Infotainment market, increased artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for personalized user experiences, the rise of in-car e-commerce and content delivery platforms, the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) infotainment features, the growing emphasis on cybersecurity for connected vehicles, the expansion of over-the-air (OTA) software updates for infotainment systems, and the emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable infotainment solutions in line with the overall automotive industry shift towards electric and eco-conscious vehicles are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Automotive infotainment is a system that provides information and entertainment to the driver and passengers of a vehicle. It typically includes features such as a radio, navigation system, and touchscreen display.

Prominent Players in Automotive Infotainment Market

● Alpine Electronics

● Clarion

● Continental AG

● Denso Corporation

● Harman International

● JVC KENWOOD

● Panasonic Corporation

● Pioneer Corporation

● Robert Bosch

● Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

● Visteon Corporation

● Aptiv PLC

● Magna International Inc.

● LG Electronics

● Samsung Electronics

● Continental Automotive Systems

● Delphi Technologies

● Valeo

● Magna Steyr

● Faurecia

● Bosch Automotive Steering

● ZF Friedrichshafen

Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software Component dominated the global online market as they have evolved from essential hardware components to software-driven platforms that offer a wide range of features, including navigation, entertainment, connectivity, and advanced user interfaces. Consumers increasingly prioritize these software features.

Passenger Cars is the Leading Application Segment

Regarding application, passenger cars are the leading segment due to the increasing broader consumer base compared to commercial vehicles. Consumers increasingly seek advanced infotainment features to enhance their driving experience and connectivity.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has been a major player in the automotive infotainment market. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as a high level of technological innovation, a large consumer market, a strong automotive industry presence, and consumer demand for advanced connectivity and entertainment features.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Automotive Infotainment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Automotive Infotainment.

Key Developments in Automotive Infotainment Market

● Harman International Industries Inc. announced the launch of a new 5G-ready automotive infotainment platform, offering advanced connectivity features and enhanced user experience.

