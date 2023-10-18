United States Hospitals and Health Systems Market Report 2023: Hospital Services Spending Continues to Increase and is Projected to Reach $1.52 Trillion by the End of 2023

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 U.S. Hospitals and Health Systems Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite coping with financial pressure and workforce shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic, spending on U.S. hospital services continues to increase and is projected to reach $1.52 trillion by the end of 2023.

The 2023 Hospitals & Health Systems Market Report analyzes the major trends impacting the industry, including supply chain resiliency strategies, hospital purchasing priorities, strategies to retain the workforce, and the effect the COVID-19 public health emergency expiration will have on hospitals and health systems.

Key Insights

Patient Volumes: 56% of hospital and health systems executives predict that patient volumes will increase through 2023 and into 2024.

Supply Chain Solutions: 70% of supply chain leaders are planning to automate advanced planning and forecasting solutions by 2025.

Digital Health Tools: 30% of hospitals have invested in digital health tools that enhance operational efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Hospital Leaders Anticipate Increase In Patient Volumes

Hospital Payer Mix Returning To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Hospital Operating Margins Tick Up Amid Continued Financial Pressures

Hospital Expenses Remain Elevated Compared To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Population Increases And Industry Consolidation Are Driving The Growth Of U.S. Hospitals

Rural Hospital Closures Continue As Rural Emergency Hospital Conversions Begin

Key Changes Prompted By The Ending Of The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Personnel Shortages And Financial Challenges Remain Top Two Hospital CEO Concerns For Third Year

Hospital Registered Nurse Turnover Declining

Hospitals And Health Systems Adopt New Retention And Recruitment Strategies

Hospitals Are Prioritizing Social Factors That Influence Health In 2023

Digital Health Investments Focus On Telehealth And Data Management

Challenges During The Pandemic Prompt New Supply Chain Resiliency Strategies

Supply Chain Leaders Are Focused On Technology Solutions For The Future

Purchasing Leaders' Strategies Rely On Close Working Relationships To Deliver Top Priorities

Workforce Challenges And Site Of Care Shifts Are Driving IDNs' Strategies

HCA Remains The Largest Integrated Delivery Network

GPO Annual Revenue Projected To Steadily Increase Through 2029

Mergers And Acquisitions Regain Momentum In 2022

Clarivate Lists Top Hospital Products Sold Through Distribution

