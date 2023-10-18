Global Flavored Cigar Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $5 Billion During 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Limited-Edition Flavored Cigars Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flavored Cigar Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavored cigar market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.13 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.87%

The flavored cigar market is experiencing growth driven by various factors, including customization options, discounted prices, and a high appeal of flavored cigars among young adults.

The use of flavored cigars during social occasions to avoid bad breath, as well as the increasing demand for limited-edition flavored cigars, also contribute to market growth. Furthermore, improvements in the manufacturing processes of flavored cigars and the growing preference for a fusion of flavors in these products are expected to drive substantial demand in the market.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the flavored cigar market, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. It offers insights into the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis aims to help companies improve their market position, and as part of this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors in the flavored cigar market.

Additionally, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, assisting companies in strategizing and capitalizing on future growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arnold Andre GmbH and Co. KG

C. Fuente Holdings Inc.

DANNEMANN EL NOBLE CIGARRO GmbH

Firmin cigars

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Gurkha Cigar Group

Imperial Brands PLC

ITC Ltd.

J. Cortes Cigars NV

Japan Tobacco Inc.

North Carolina Tobacco Manufacturing LLC

Oettinger Davidoff AG

Paladin Cigars

Rocky Patel Premium Cigars LLC

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Senenca Manufacturing Co.

Snyman Tobacco Pty Ltd.

Swedish Match AB

Swisher International Inc.

Tatiana Cigars

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flavored cigar market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Flavor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Flavor

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Flavor

7.3 Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Alcohol and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Flavor

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nxnel

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.