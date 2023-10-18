Global Flavored Cigar Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $5 Billion During 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Limited-Edition Flavored Cigars Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flavored Cigar Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flavored cigar market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.13 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.87%
The flavored cigar market is experiencing growth driven by various factors, including customization options, discounted prices, and a high appeal of flavored cigars among young adults.
The use of flavored cigars during social occasions to avoid bad breath, as well as the increasing demand for limited-edition flavored cigars, also contribute to market growth. Furthermore, improvements in the manufacturing processes of flavored cigars and the growing preference for a fusion of flavors in these products are expected to drive substantial demand in the market.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the flavored cigar market, including market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors. It offers insights into the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The robust vendor analysis aims to help companies improve their market position, and as part of this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors in the flavored cigar market.
Additionally, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, assisting companies in strategizing and capitalizing on future growth opportunities.
