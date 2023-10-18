Fruit Fillings (Berries, Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits) Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Rising Demand for Convenience Food, Growing Health Awareness, and Changing Lifestyle Fueling Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Fillings Market by Filling Type, Fruit Type (Berries, Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Ice Cream, Beverages), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fruit fillings market is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.0 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6%

The fruit fillings market is segmented based on filling type, fruit type, application, and region. The market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by several factors. These include increased consumer demand for convenience foods, the popularity of on-the-go snacks, and the growth of e-commerce platforms.

Consumers are also increasingly inclined towards premium products and exploring new cuisines, and they are willing to spend more on high-quality, nutritious products with lower calorie and sugar content. This trend is expected to continue, contributing to the growth of the fruit fillings market.

In the UK, the fruit fillings market is driven by growing consumer demand for convenient and healthy food options. Consumers in the country are focused on healthier and more natural ingredients in their food products. They prefer products with natural ingredients, including organic, low-calorie, and low-sugar options.

The National Diet and Nutrition Survey (NDNS) indicates an increasing interest among consumers in maintaining a healthy diet, leading to higher demand for dietary ingredients. Consumers are also willing to spend more on premium and healthy food items, such as those made from exotic fruits and super fruit products.

Health and well-being are key trends driving the fruit fillings market in the UK, as consumers increasingly seek plant-based and "clean eating" products. This growing demand for naturally processed fruit and vegetable ingredients creates opportunities for fruit fillings in the country.

Key players in the fruit fillings market include Puratos Group (Belgium), Agrana Beteiligungs- AG (Austria), Dawn Food Products Inc. (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), CSM Ingredients (Luxembourg), Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland), Andros Group (France), and Zentis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

By filling type, fruit fillings without pieces is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

The market for fruit fillings without pieces occupied the largest share in the global fillings market. These fillings may or may not contain some traces of fruit pieces, which provide diversified applications for bakery fillings in tarts, Danish pastries, sweet pies, dessert fillings, decoration and stuffing for dairy products, ice creams, desserts, and beverages.

Over the years, there has been a significant rise in fruit processing industries, which use fresh and whole fruits for processing into various ingredients, such as fruit pastes, purees, compotes, and sauces, which are further converted into fruit fillings with few added ingredients for color and flavoring.

Processed fruits are highly effective as they preserve the nutrition content of the fruit by going through different processing, which avoids enzyme destruction and decay. The processed fruit fillings are convenient, easy to use, and require less preparation time. Thus, the prevalence and rise in processed fruits are directly proportional to the fruit fillings market growth.

By fruit type, berries are growing rapidly over the forecast period.

Berries are a good source of fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. They are being included in various food and beverages to increase their nutritional component, boosting the industry growth for fillings. Berries, due to their taste, flavor, and ease of usage and consumption, are gaining popularity as a healthy filling trend.

These are processed to form value-added products for the fillings market, such as paste, puree, and frozen berries, which are widely used in bakery products, confectioneries, beverages, dairy products, ice cream and dessert toppings, spreads, and many other food products.

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and red currant are the most popular berries used as fillings for food and beverage products. The production of berries for food processing has been steadily growing, indicating a growing demand for value-added berry fruit products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Boost in Demand for Convenience Food

Growing Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Increase in Number of Institutional Bakery & Ecommerce Channels

Availability of Wide Range of Flavors

Restraints

Seasonality of Raw Materials

Perishability of Fruit Fillings

Declining Share of Artisanal Bakeries

Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations

Opportunities

New Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Increasing Health Awareness

Challenges

Rising Preference for Clean-Label Products

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Industry Trends

Trends Impacting Customers' Businesses

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Product Development

Raw Material Sourcing

Production and Processing

Quality and Safety Controllers

Marketing and Distribution

End-users

Technology Analysis

High-Pressure Processing Technology for Better Shelf Life of Fruit Products

Nir Spectroscopy and Chemometrics for Fruit Quality Assurance

Case Study

Integration of Valorization Concept Allowed Conversion of Fruit Waste into High-Value Products

