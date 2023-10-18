Neurovascular Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Increasing Incidence of Ischemic Stroke and Cerebral Aneurysms Boosts Demand

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market by Disease Pathology (Cerebral Ameurysm (Embolic coils), Ischemic Stroke (Clot retrievers, Aspiration, Microcatheters), AVM (Liquid Embolic Agents), End User (Hospitals), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurovascular devices market is projected to reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.6 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.7%

The neurovascular devices market is experiencing growth driven by the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases, including ischemic stroke and cerebral aneurysms, which are associated with conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

This rise in disease incidence is boosting the demand for neurovascular devices. However, challenges such as the high cost of neuro-interventional procedures and associated products, as well as a shortage of skilled neurologists in emerging countries, may hinder market growth.

Key drivers of market growth include the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, the availability of medical reimbursements for neurovascular procedures, and the growing incidence of neurovascular diseases.

Nevertheless, there are significant barriers to market expansion, including a shortage of skilled neurosurgeons and the high procedural costs of neurovascular surgeries and related products. Additionally, the stringent regulatory approval process for medical devices poses challenges for leading players in the global neurovascular devices market.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the widespread adoption of endovascular treatment procedures for conditions like ischemic stroke, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations.

The region also benefits from substantial R&D investments in the development of novel neurovascular devices, a strong presence of key market players, and favorable reimbursement policies for neurovascular treatment procedures.

Key players in the neurovascular devices market, such as Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation, are implementing growth strategies and offering innovative services to maintain their competitive positions in the market.

Ischemic stroke segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on disease pathology, the neurovascular devices market is segmented into cerebral aneurysm, ischemic strokes, carotid artery stenosis, arteriovenous malformations & fistulas, and other disease pathologies (includes cavernous malformations and moyamoya disease).

The ischemic stroke segment to grow a at a higher CAGR owing to increasing incidence of ischemic stroke and increase in the mechanical thrombectomy procedures.

The Hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest market share in the neurovascular devices market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the neurovascular devices market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and research laboratories and academic institutes.

The hospital & surgical centers captured the largest share of neurovascular devices market during the forecast period attributed to the increasing hospitalization of target patient population, rising volume of neurovascular surgeries, and upgradation in the infrastructure of hospitals in developing nations along with the availability of technological advance neurovascular treatment devices in these settings.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Cerebral Aneurysms to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Cerebral Aneurysms Segment Accounted for Highest Market Share in US

China to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Neurovascular Diseases

Availability of Medical Reimbursements for Neurovascular Procedures

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Economies

Rising Demand for Effective Neurovascular Therapies

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Neurosurgeons

High Procedural Cost of Neurovascular Surgeries and Associated Products

Opportunities

Rising R&D Activities for Neurovascular Therapies

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Procedures

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Medical Devices

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Stryker

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Balt

Kaneka Corporation

Phenox Gmbh

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd

Perflow Medical Ltd.

Rapid Medical

Cerus Endovascular Inc.

Acandis Gmbh

Evasc

Sensome

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Imperative Care

Medikit Co. Ltd.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Silk Road Medical, Inc.

Artio Medical, Inc.

Ivascular

Oxfordendovascular

Neurovasc Technologies, Inc.

