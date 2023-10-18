Biofuel Market 2023 Q4 Updated Report | Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities

Jersey City, NJ, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Biofuel Market- (By Fuel Type (Ethanol, Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel, and Biojets), Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), End-use (Transportation, Aviation)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Biofuel Market is valued at US$ 155.52 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 257.19 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.85% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Biofuels include ethanol derived from sugar cane or corn, charcoal and woodchips, and biogas from the anaerobic decomposition of wastes, to name a few examples. They are extremely versatile in cars, trucks, ships, and planes. At present, the most popular liquid biofuels are ethanol and biodiesel. Production and consumption of biofuels are about to explode on a global scale like never before. Many countries enact strong incentives for generating and using these fuels in response to be rising oil costs, national security concerns, the need to raise agricultural incomes, and a plethora of new and improved technology.







Fuel options for transportation have been widened thanks to biofuels and sophisticated powertrains, which will have a favourable effect on energy security and the environment while also establishing safe, clean, sustainable alternatives to petroleum. However, Biofuels have the potential to significantly reduce these emissions, especially with the advent of innovative biomass technologies that make use of agricultural waste and cellulosic crops. Under optimal conditions, these plants can help in climate change by absorbing CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) from the air and storing it underground. Biofuels give hope to countries that rely on the liquid fuel industry since they allow these countries to diversify their supply and lessen their vulnerability to disruptions.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Cargill built the world's most advanced biodiesel factory in Ghent, Belgium. In this plant, used oil and other leftovers are converted into biofuel. As a result of using the facility's advanced biodiesel in the shipping and trucking industries, customers will be able to minimize the impact on the environment of their respective businesses.

In March 2022, Chevron Renewable Energy Group introduced EnDura Fuels, a brand of branded fuel solutions that created a variety of renewable fuels like as InfinD, PuriD (a next-generation biodiesel), UltraClean BlenDVelociD, and more. Fuels that burn more cleanly and produce fewer emissions are becoming increasingly important as industries strive to improve their environmental footprint.

List of Prominent Players in the Biofuel Market:

ADM (US),

Chevron (US),

Valero (US),

Neste (Finland),

Cargill, Incorporated (US),

Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore),

VERBIO AG (Germany),

Borregaard AS (Norway),

POET, LLC (US),

The Andersons, Inc. (US),

Green Plains Inc. (US),

BP p.l.c. (UK),

FutureFuel Corporation (US),

Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH (Austria),

Aemetis, Inc. (US),

CropEnergies AG (Germany),

Raízen (Brazil),

Blue Biofuels, Inc. (US),

Pannonia Bio Zrt. (Hungary),

GreenJoules (India),

Algenol (US)





Biofuel Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 155.52 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 257.19 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.85 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Fuel Type, Generation, End-Use Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for biofuel is fueled by using biofuels in vehicles, which will considerably aid in lowering CO2 emissions. By switching to an alternative energy source, fossil fuel emissions are prevented, and the resulting CO2 can be kept underground. As a result of the plants and trees that help serve as feedstocks for biofuels requiring CO2 for growth, more reductions occur. Therefore, the requirement to utilize eco-friendly gasoline will boost the liquid biofuels business in the future.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is high cost, a shortage of competent individuals and a lack of norms and protocol because consistent feedstock quality is essential for maximizing productivity and minimizing downtime. One difficulty facing the biofuels industry is the high and unpredictable price of feedstock. Different types of feedstock, facility locations, and market conditions can all affect the price of feed. This can make it tough for biofuels to compete with the more reliable pricing of fossil fuels. There has been widespread market disruption due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

As a result of a scarcity of materials and labour, businesses in the biofuel industry confront several difficulties. Supply chain interruptions, lower demand for transportation fuels, and falling oil prices are some of the reasons that have impacted the market. Because of the transportation industry's dependence on bioethanol, that market has been struck very hard. Bioethanol's popularity as a gasoline additive has plummeted as a result of the global clampdown on freedom of movement and increased security measures. A number of ethanol factories have been forced to close or cut output, resulting in cheaper ethanol.

Regional Trends:

The North American biofuel market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because there is a lot of material available to turn into biofuel. The region will dominate the global biofuels market because it has the necessary infrastructure for biofuel production and advantageous government regulations for the use of biofuels. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share because of the growing importance of energy infrastructure and increased factory investment. Investment in transmission infrastructure, government programs to cut carbon emissions, and expanding demand for renewable energy sources all contribute to this trend.





Segmentation of the biofuel market-

By Fuel Type-

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Renewable Diesel

Biojets

By Generation-

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By End-use-

Transportation

Aviation

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

