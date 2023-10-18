Iceland Seafood International hf convenes a bondholders meeting for bond series ICESEA 25 06 on October 25th 2023

Further to an announcement dated September 27th, Iceland Seafood International hereby convene a bondholders meeting for bonds in the series ICESEA 25 06, ISIN: IS0000033199, on Wednesday October 25th 2023 at 10am. The meeting will be held at the premises of Kvika Banki, Katrínartúni 2, 105 Reykjavík. Voting rights will be in accordance with bondholders list at end of October 24th 2023.



The only agenda of the meeting is to decide on a consent in relation to condition 9.3 of the terms and condition for the Bonds, since the sale of Iceland Seafood UK Ltd means that assets representing more than 5% of total group turnover are being sold. To compensate bondholders for granting this consent, the issuer will amend the interest rates of the bond to reflect changes in market conditions since the bond was issued.

Further information in relation to the bondholders meeting will be provided in the due course.