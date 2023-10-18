Global Antibody Discovery Services Market Set to Soar Past $1.6 Billion by 2023: Aiding Pharmaceutical Efficiency Through Outsourcing

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Discovery Market: Focus on Services and Platforms - Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Antibody Discovery Method, Type of Antibody Generated, Nature of Antibody Generated, Therapeutic Areas and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antibody discovery services and platforms market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of over $1.6 billion in 2023 and a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the coming years. The market is driven by pharmaceutical companies' increasing reliance on outsourcing antibody discovery processes and the growing demand for targeted therapies.
Streamlining Drug Development with Outsourcing
The traditional drug development process is lengthy, spanning 10-15 years and involving investments of over $2 billion. Despite these efforts and investments, more than 90% of drug candidates fail in clinical trials. To streamline drug development, reduce timelines, and mitigate financial risks associated with failed trials, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing their discovery-stage operations to specialized contract research organizations (CROs). Outsourcing allows companies to optimize resource utilization, save costs, and tap into a global network of scientific talent, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and success rate of bringing novel antibody-based therapeutics to market.
Evolution of Monoclonal Antibodies
Since the approval of the first monoclonal antibody-based therapy, Orthoclone OKT3, in 1986, monoclonal antibodies have become a versatile class of biopharmaceuticals. These antibodies have seen significant advancements in engineering, format diversification, and discovery methods. Over 160 monoclonal antibodies have been approved worldwide for the treatment of diseases such as cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Recent approvals include ELREXFIOT, TALVEYT, Rystiggo, COLUMVI, and EPKINLYT. Due to the complexities associated with discovering such antibodies, many firms are licensing and utilizing specialized antibody discovery platforms and technologies, driving the growth of the antibody discovery services and platforms market.
Market Drivers: Biotech Advancements and Increasing Demand
Key drivers of the global antibody discovery services and platforms market include recent advancements in biotechnology, a growing demand for targeted therapies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, and a growing trend of outsourcing antibody discovery. Collaborations between academic institutions and antibody discovery companies further contribute to market growth.
Market Size and Segments
The global market size for antibody discovery services and platforms is projected to grow at an annualized CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The hit generation segment holds the largest market share, driven by its significance in R&D expenditure. In terms of the antibody discovery method, the hybridoma method is dominant, thanks to its capability to create immortalized cell lines for continuous antibody manufacturing.
Regional Analysis: North America Leads
North America currently captures nearly 40% of the market, driven by a rising interest in advanced antibody discovery platforms and increased outsourcing in the pharmaceutical industry. North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
Key Players and Recent Developments
Key players in the antibody discovery services and platforms market include Ablexis, Antibody Solutions, ChemPartner, GenScript, Genmab, Harbour BioMed, ImmunoPrecise, Mabsilico, and more. Recent developments in the field include the launch of transgenic mouse-based antibody discovery platforms and initiatives to support the discovery of bispecific antibody formats.
Recent Developments:
- In June 2023, AbTherx announced the launch of its transgenic mouse-based antibody discovery platform, AtlasT Mice.
- In June 2023, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, a China-based company, launched its Sanyou Super Trillion Common Light Chain Antibody Discovery Platform, which supports the discovery of bispecific antibody formats.
- In January 2023, IASO Biotherapeutics raised USD 75 million in a venture series C round, highlighting the increasing funding activity in the antibody drug discovery service and platform domain.
- In March 2023, Twist Bioscience announced the launch of its antibody discovery services under the Twist Biopharma Solutions subsidiary after acquiring Abveris, an antibody discovery CRO, in 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. INTRODUCTION
6. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY: PROCESS AND METHODS
7. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
9. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS
10. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
11. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
12. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM PROVIDERS
13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
15. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
16. GLOBAL ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES MARKET
17. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF SERVICE OFFERED
18. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF ANTIBODY DISCOVERY METHOD
19. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES MARKET, BY NATURE OF ANTIBODY DISCOVERED
20. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPEUTIC AREAS
21. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHIES
22. GLOBAL ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET
23. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF ANTIBODY DISCOVERED
24. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHIES
25. LICENSING DEAL STRUCTURE
26. SWOT ANALYSIS: ANTIBODY HUMANIZATION SERVICE PROVIDERS
27. CASE IN POINT: DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF TOP SELLING ANTIBODIES
28. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN ANTIBODY DISCOVERY
29. CONCLUSION
30. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
31. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
32. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION
