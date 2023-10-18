Water Treatment Biocides Market | Updated Quarter4 2023 Research Report with Deep Analysis to 2031

Jersey City, NJ, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Water Treatment Biocides Market- (By Type (Oxidizing biocides, Non-oxidizing biocides), By Application (Municipal water treatment, Oil & gas, Power plants, Pulp & paper, Mining, Swimming pools, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Water Treatment Biocides Market is valued at US$ 3.74 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Chemical agents known as water treatment biocides are widely used in treating water. They are synthesizing agents that eliminate all forms and sizes of microbes. These are designed to limit microbial development in potable water, process water, open cooling systems, down water services, etc. Stabilized chlorine bromide solutions, polymeric quaternary amine, terbuthylazine, glutaraldehyde, isothiazolinone, and carbamate are some of the biocides that are most frequently used in the water treatment process.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2160





The increasing requirement for municipal water treatment, brought on by the rising demand for clean drinking water supported by the expanding population and urbanization, is the initial driver in the global market for water treatment biocides. In order to solve the global problem of scarcity, water treatment is required. The addition of biocides has increased due to the growing water treatment and reuse requirement.



According to legal regulations, municipalities treat water to meet the rising demand for drinking water. In the upcoming years, the product's consumption will increase due to innovations made by different multinational corporations to diversify their product offerings and reduce the risks associated with biocides, as well as the growing preference for natural biocides. The demand from the water treatment & wood preservation businesses continues to make the U.S. the dominating nation in the North American regional market. U.S. water quality laws are severe, and they encourage using EPA-registered biocides in water treatment facilities. One of the most important water treatment facilities in the United States that uses biocides is Blue Plains Advanced WWTP.

Recent Developments:

In Aug 2022, A US patent was awarded to Nouryon for its innovative LumaTreat-tagged polymers, which are utilized in advanced water treatment. To support Nouryon's dedication to offering groundbreaking and indispensable resolutions for a sustainable future, the utilization of LumaTreat®-tagged polymers facilitated the quantification of deposit-control agents present in water treatment systems. It decreased the consumption of polymers and water throughout the treatment process, thereby improving the ecological impact of operations..

List of Major Players in the Water Treatment Biocides Market:

Dupont

Ecolab Inc.

Suez

Innovative Water Care

Solenis

BWA Water Additives

Kemira OYJ

Veolia

Nouryon

Albemarle Corporation

Lanxess Group

ICL Group

Additional Market Players

Accepta Water Treatment

Buckman

B&V Chemicals

Industrial Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Kimberlite Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Melzer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Momar, Inc.

Ozone Tech Systems OTS AB

Scotmas Limited

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co. Ltd.

Solvay

Thor Corporation

Uniphos Chemicals

U.S. Steriles





Get Customised Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2160





Water Treatment Biocides Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 3.74 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 6.53 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-:

One important aspect propelling the market is the paints and coatings sector expansion. In this industry, the product is utilized to protect the painted surface from microbiological contamination caused by fungal or bacterial growth through exposure to the outside environment and air pollution. The surfaces include the exteriors of cars, consumer products, buildings' walls, and other infrastructure. The market for these goods has also increased due to the growing preference for water-based paints over oil-based paints. Once the paint has dried, this product is applied to the set with a formulator over the painted surface. Additionally, the market is being driven by growing applications in the automotive sector to safeguard the body, handles, brakes, and other internal and external car elements.

Challenges:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in substantial economic losses within the chemicals and materials sector, exacerbating the adverse impact on the world economy. Both the transportation network and the supply of raw materials have been considerably impeded. The rise of the stevia market is being hindered by the disrupted value chain, leading to unfavorable effects on the availability of raw materials.

However, as the economies prepare to restart their activities, end-user businesses are anticipated to increase their need for water treatment biocides. Companies that produce chemicals and materials are also taking safety precautions to combat the coronavirus, including limiting direct contact with delivery people and visitors, promoting and strengthening good hygiene practices, conducting thorough sanitation, and prohibiting personnel contact during different shifts.

Regional Trends:

During the projected period, the worldwide market is anticipated to generate the most value in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand from the area's constantly expanding population can be credited with driving up construction activity. Developing nations like China, Japan, and India are further embracing advanced technologies to improve product development in the paints and coatings sector. In addition, the need for industrial and consumer applications is anticipated to result in higher usage of cleaning and water treatment goods. Due to its vast population, which must be fed, housed, and maintained while keeping the environment clean for people, China is the largest consumer of all the products.





Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2160





Segmentation of Water Treatment Biocides Market-

By Type-

Oxidizing biocides

Non-oxidizing biocides

By Application-

Municipal water treatment

Oil & gas

Power plants

Pulp & paper

Mining

Swimming pools

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/