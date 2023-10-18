Revolutionizing Mobility 2023: Analyzing 300 Innovative EV Start-ups Reshaping the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Disruptive EV Start-ups, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analytics covers the EV mobility space and captures 300 EV-focused start-ups and their wide range of products and services catering to both the B2C and B2B markets.
It also analyses all start-ups by segment: EV manufacturers, EV charging Infrastructure, EV battery technology, EV power electronics systems, and IT.
EV battery technology and charging infrastructure start-ups are evolving because of the presence of the highest number of EV start-ups in APAC.
The report recommends that OEMs either acquire or form strategic partnerships with innovative start-ups that are emerging in core areas, such as battery technology and the charging ecosystem, to enhance the customer experience.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the trends and segments in the EV start-up ecosystem?
- What are the critical success factors or KPIs that need to be measured for each of the segments of EV start-ups?
- What are the top 20 start-ups with innovative products or services in each EV segment?
Companies Mentioned
- Rivian
- Xpeng Motors
- NorthVolt
- Solid Power
- Electrify America
- Ionity
- Turntide Technologies
- Navitas Semiconductor
- TWAICE
- ChargeLab
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
2 Electric Vehicle Start-ups
- Research Scope
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Start-up Definition
- Methodology
- Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
- Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
- Benchmarking Overview
- The Start-up Ecosystem
- Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022
- Top Participants in Each Segment
- EV Mobility Start-ups by Region
3 EV Manufacturers
- Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Manufacturers
- Methodology for Shortlisting EV Manufacturing Start-ups
- Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
- EV Manufacturer Start-up Evaluation
- Rivian
- Xpeng Motors
4 EV Battery Technology
- Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
- Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Battery Technology Start-Ups
- Methodology for Shortlisting EV Battery Technology Start-ups
- Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
- EV Battery Technology Start-up Evaluation
- NorthVolt
- Solid Power
5 EV Charging Infrastructure
- Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria
- Methodology to Shortlist EV Charging Infrastructure Start-ups
- Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
- EV Charging Infrastructure Start-up Evaluation
- Electrify America
- Ionity
6 EV Motors & Power Electronics
- Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
- EV Motors & Power Electronics Start-up Evaluation
- Turntide Technologies
- Navitas Semiconductor
7 EV IT
- Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria
- EV IT Start-up Evaluation
- TWAICE
- ChargeLab
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - WBG Semiconductors
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhanced Cybersecurity
9 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n2omt
