Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market 2023-2028: Innovative EVAR Products Enhance Aneurysm Repair Success Rates

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $3.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during the period 2023-2028.

EVAR procedures have gained significant traction as an effective, minimally invasive solution to treat aneurysms caused by arterial wall degeneration. Several factors are contributing to the growth of this market:

Rising Occurrence of Aneurysms: Aneurysms are becoming more prevalent, and the growing geriatric population is demanding safer and more efficient treatment methods. This increasing occurrence of aneurysms is driving the adoption of EVAR procedures. Technological Advancements: The continuous development and refinement of EVAR devices and technologies have led to faster recovery, fewer complications, and increased procedure success rates. Enhanced graft technologies have been introduced, allowing treatments with shorter landing zones and better artery curvature conformity. Government Initiatives and Awareness Programs: Governments worldwide are launching awareness programs and working to optimize the cost structures of EVAR treatments. These initiatives are further boosting the adoption of EVAR.

Key Segments of the EVAR Market:

Indication : The market is segmented based on indications, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA), and others.

: The market is segmented based on indications, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA), and others. Product : The product segment includes categories such as Percutaneous EVAR, Fenestrated EVAR, Aortic Stents and TAA Grafts, and others.

: The product segment includes categories such as Percutaneous EVAR, Fenestrated EVAR, Aortic Stents and TAA Grafts, and others. Gender : EVAR procedures cater to both males and females.

: EVAR procedures cater to both males and females. Age : The market serves patients in pediatric, adult, and geriatric age groups.

: The market serves patients in pediatric, adult, and geriatric age groups. End-User : EVAR treatments are provided by various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

: EVAR treatments are provided by various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region: The market is segmented into regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Players in the Market:

Medtronic plc

Cook Group Incorporated

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Bolton Medical, Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

JOTEC GmbH

Getinge AB (Maquet)

Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Endologix, Inc.

Lombard Medical Limited

Cardinal Health, Inc.

This report provides valuable insights into the global EVAR market, offering a comprehensive understanding of key segments and emerging trends. It's a valuable resource for those seeking to stay informed and make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving field of endovascular aneurysm repair.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mutb3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment