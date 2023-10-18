Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $219.4 Billion by 2030 - Growing Relevance of AI, Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based Marketing

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market to Reach $219.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) estimated at US$80.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$90.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Public Places segment is estimated at 14.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Location Based Advertising (LBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact

COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments

Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

Activity-based and Location-based: The two Leading Contextual Advertising Types

World Contextual Advertising Market by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, and Other Types

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Evolution of LBA and Factors Responsible for its Success

Benefits of LBA

Location-Based Advertising: Types

Examples of Successful Location-Based Mobile Advertising

Launching a Successful LB Marketing Campaign

Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising

LVD Technology & the Future of Marketing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Marketing Future: Precise Location-Based Advertising

Technology Trends Impacting Location-Based Marketing

Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based Marketing

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising

Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching Target Customers

Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Millennials: An Important Demographic

Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group

LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights

Mobile Search, and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

Location-based Advertising Better Grasps Consumer Attention on Paid Social Media

How Location-based Advertising Helps Formulating Strategy?

Best Networks to Launch Localized Advertisements

LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising

CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach

Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA

Issues and Challenges

Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue

Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data

Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review

Push Approach/Push Advertising

Pull Approach/Pull Advertising

LBA Ecosystem

Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three 'R's of LBA

