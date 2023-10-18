Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $219.4 Billion by 2030 - Growing Relevance of AI, Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based Marketing

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market to Reach $219.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) estimated at US$80.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$90.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Public Places segment is estimated at 14.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Location Based Advertising (LBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
- The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact
- COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments
- Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
- Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E
- Activity-based and Location-based: The two Leading Contextual Advertising Types
- World Contextual Advertising Market by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, and Other Types
- Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well
- Evolution of LBA and Factors Responsible for its Success
- Benefits of LBA
- Location-Based Advertising: Types
- Examples of Successful Location-Based Mobile Advertising
- Launching a Successful LB Marketing Campaign
- Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising
- LVD Technology & the Future of Marketing
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Growth Drivers
- Analysis by Application
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mobile Marketing Future: Precise Location-Based Advertising
- Technology Trends Impacting Location-Based Marketing
- Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based Marketing
- Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth
- Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising
- Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021
- Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching Target Customers
- Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Millennials: An Important Demographic
- Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group
- LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights
- Mobile Search, and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth
- Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing
- Location-based Advertising Better Grasps Consumer Attention on Paid Social Media
- How Location-based Advertising Helps Formulating Strategy?
- Best Networks to Launch Localized Advertisements
- LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets
- Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports
- Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising
- CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach
- Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA
- Issues and Challenges
- Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue
- Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam
- Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
- Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data
- Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review
- Push Approach/Push Advertising
- Pull Approach/Pull Advertising
- LBA Ecosystem
- Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three 'R's of LBA
