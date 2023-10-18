Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030 - Digital Transformation Drive Energizes the Growth in Advanced Packaging Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030
The global market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Through Silicon via (TSV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.8% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Package-On-package segment is estimated at 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The 3D Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- 3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- 3D Semiconductor Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Through Silicon via (TSV) (Packaging Method) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Package-on-Package (Packaging Method) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Through Glass Via (tgv) (Packaging Method) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Semiconductor Advanced Packaging: A Prelude
- An Introduction to 3D Semiconductor Packaging
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Primary Growth Drivers
- 3D Packaging Reinventing Integration Architectures
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 3D IC Packaging Market to Experience Robust Growth
- Demand for 3D Packaging to Boost Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market
- Digital Transformation Drive Energizes the Growth in Advanced Packaging Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- IoT Ecosystem Accelerates Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing
- IC Makers Continue to Move towards Advanced Semiconductor Packaging
- Transition towards Advanced Packaging
- Increasing Functionality & Application Scope of Semiconductor/IC Packages
- New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation
- Demand for Compact, High Functionality Electronic Devices to Impel 3D TSV Packages Market
- 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology
- 3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G
- Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain
- Interposers for Semiconductor Packaging Applications
- Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market
- Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology
- Smartphones
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Tablet PCs
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021
- Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 & 2022
- Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
