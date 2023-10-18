Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Change of Accounting Reference Date
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces a change to its accounting reference date and financial year end from 30 June to 31 December with immediate effect.
As a result of this change in the accounting reference date, the Company’s financial reporting timetable will be as follows:
- Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the six months to 31 December 2023, by 30 March 2024.
- Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the six months to 30 June 2024, by 30 September 2024.
- Publication of audited annual results for the 18 months to 31 December 2024, by 30 April 2025.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66